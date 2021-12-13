wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

RBI says it needs to assess cybersecurity risks before rolling out CBDCs

India’s central bank has two types of CBDCs in the works, and the government is preparing a legal framework for them.

Published

The Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das believes the central bank needs to safeguard CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currency) from risks of digital frauds and cybersecurity before rolling them out. He was speaking at a media interaction after announcing RBI’s monetary policy.

Das explained that the central bank had major concerns around fake Indian currency notes a few years ago. “Similar things can also happen when you are launching CBDC,” he asserted. Das said that the RBI will be careful and take preemptive steps to prevent fraud. He also said that the bank recognises the need for a robust system to prevent cyber attacks.

Das’s remarks are an indicator of the direction in which the central bank seems to be heading, and they seem to imply that the central bank may not be rolling out CBDCs anytime soon as it continues to address the risks afflicting digital currencies.

What is the status of the CBDC project at RBI?

RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Shankar disclosed that the bank is working on two types of CBDCs— wholesale, and retail.

“A lot of work has been done on wholesale account-based CBDCs. The retail side of CBDC is complicated and it will take time. The first side to get ready will be released first for the pilot,” said T Rabi Shankar.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The central bank had announced that it was working towards a “phased implementation strategy” for the introduction of its CBDC, the Digital Rupee, and examining use cases to ensure that its execution does not cause any disruption in July this year.

What is CBDC? Unlike cryptocurrency or private virtual currency (PVC) which is issued by private entities, a CBDC (same as a fiat currency) is issued by a country’s central bank and is backed by assets such as government securities. It is also exchangeable one-to-one with fiat currency.

Deputy Governor Shankar had said that developing India’s own CBDC can provide citizens with uses that any private VC can provide and which would help in retaining a public preference for the Rupee. “It could also protect the public from the abnormal level of volatility some of these VCs experience,” he said, and avoid their damaging consequences.

What has the Union government revealed in the Parliament?

“…Government has received a proposal from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October, 2021 for amendment to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to enhance the scope of the definition of ‘bank note’ to include currency in digital form,” the Ministry of Finance had said in response to a question by Indian National Congress MP Adoor Prakash in the winter session of Lok Sabha.

Understanding the benefits of CBDCs

When asked about the purpose of the scheme, the finance ministry wrote that the CBDC will:

  • Reduce dependency on cash.
  • Higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs (seigniorage is the profit made by a government when issuing currency, calculated as the difference between the face value of coins and production costs).
  • Limit settlement risk.
  • Provide trusted and regulated legal tender-based payments options.
  • Will not have volatility which is normally associated with private cryptocurrencies

“There are also associated risks which need to be carefully evaluated against the potential benefits,” the ministry’s response read.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

2 days ago

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ