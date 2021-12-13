wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Hacked Twitter account of PM Modi falsely declares bitcoin as legal tender in India

This isn’t the first time that the Prime Minister’s Twitter account has been targeted.

Published

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter handle (@narendramodi) was “briefly compromised” on December 12 morning, as confirmed by a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office. The compromised account sent out a tweet falsely declaring that Bitcoin (BTC) had been adopted as legal tender in the country and that the government has bought 500 BTC to be distributed among residents of the country, according to a screenshot circulating on social media.

Source: Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear)

The tweet was swiftly taken down following which Twitter was alerted about the infraction and the account was secured. An appeal was made by the PMO, urging followers to ignore all tweets shared in that period.

Following the incident, the Indian Computer Emergency Response System (CERT-In), the national nodal agency for responding to cybersecurity incidents as and when they occur, began an investigation whereby it will summon Twitter and Google for an enquiry, as per The Indian Express.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The personal account of PM Narendra Modi is one of the most popular accounts in India with 73.4 million followers. A tweet from this account is likely to be shared widely and can fool people into investing in the volatile crypto market without any due diligence.

What did Twitter say?

A Twitter spokesperson told MediaNama that: “We have 24×7 open lines of communication with the PM’s Office and our teams took necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity. Our investigation has revealed that there are no signs of any other impacted accounts at this time.”

It is interesting to note that the company’s own investigations revealed that the account was not compromised due to any breach of Twitter’s systems.

Srinivas Kodali, a researcher working on data, the internet, and cybersecurity, doubted if CERT-In is capable of undertaking a forensic investigation to identify the culprits behind the breach.

“I do not see large implications of this but the question at hand is how serious is CERT-In when it (such an incident) happens to other Indians who are not the Prime Minister,” he told MediaNama over the phone.

When asked about the growing frequency of these attacks and whether they cast aspersions on Twitter’s ability to provide security to its users, Kodali said that Twitter has measures in place like two-factor authentication.

‘Not the first time that PM’s Twitter account has been targeted’

The account of PM Modi’s personal website was compromised in September last year when hackers called upon his followers to donate to India’s National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency in a series of tweets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The account (@narendramodi_in), with over 2.5 million followers, asked followers to donate Bitcoin and Ether to the PM National Relief Fund.

Source: Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear)

The hackers claimed they were from a group called John Wick. The tweets have since been deleted from the account.

Modi’s Twitter accounts are not the only ones which have been targeted by hackers as several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July 2020, including those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Kim Kardashian West.

The attackers posted tweets with Bitcoin wallet payment addresses after taking control of the accounts. The attackers did not claim credit for the massive hack, in which over 100 accounts were compromised. Twitter later said attackers had gained access to an internal tool that let them take control of high-profile handles.

The US Department of Justice charged three individuals for masterminding the operation, including a 17-year-old who had convinced an employee in the company’s IT department into giving him credentials to the internal tool.

The tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address, according to Al Jazeera.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

2 days ago

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ