Ola will let drivers see drop location and mode of payment before they accept rides

Can this move change the dynamic between drivers and customers who often face cancellations?

“Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride,” read a tweet by co-founder of Ola Cabs Bhavish Aggarwal. He added that he was trying to address the second-most popular question posed to him about the app with this move.

Driver cancellation is one of the most common pain points highlighted by customers on social media. Many are vexed by the double whammy of delays and cancellation fees charged by the app.

However, it remains to be seen whether this resolves the issue as the drivers would call customers to enquire about their drop location earlier whereas now they can cancel the ride easily without having to call them.

Why do drivers cancel?

Most cancellations are a way to avoid the high commission structure of ride-hailing apps, according to a report in Entrackr. Ola and Uber drivers have long been struggling to make enough money, the report added.

A driver interviewed by Entrackr informed the website that if he manages to convince five to seven passengers to cancel their ride on the app, he can easily make an additional Rs 300-400 every day which adds up to Rs 9,000-Rs 12,000 a month.

Many drivers are also not comfortable with modes of payment other than cash which is also one of the reasons reportedly behind the cancellations.

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

