wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

National Health Authority plans to incorporate nominee-based access to health data

Instituting nominees for health data access in emergencies has been a demand raised in public consultations conducted by NHA

Published

Health-pills-oxygen-pulse

The National Health Authority is working on allowing nominees to grant consent to access health records on behalf of a patient in emergency situations, Abhishek Kumar, the authority’s IT director said on 4th December. Speaking at a webinar to simplify the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) for healthcare associations and doctors, Kumar said that in the new system an individual with a health ID may be able to appoint a nominee to manage their consent in cases of medical emergencies. “We are still working up on it and we have come up with this idea of nominees so that should take care of such scenarios (emergencies),” Kumar had added.

Nominees for situations of medical emergencies has been a demand stakeholders have put forth during consultation meetings on the health mission.

Currently under the health mission, data is shared through a consent manager framework based only on permissions from the health ID user which has raised concerns about access to such data when such a user is in a medical emergency or otherwise unable to give consent.

Is this a good move? What risks can patients face and what precautions should be taken by the NHA? Leave a comment

How is data currently shared under the ABDM?

According to the ABDM’s health data management policy data sharing under the health mission will be managed by a Health Information Exchange- Consent Manager (HIE-CM).  The HIE-CM will enable health records sharing between health information user (HIU), provider (HIP) or repository (HRP)- the different members of the ABDM- based on a user’s consent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Once a request to access their information is consented to by a patient, a consent artifact will be generated. Once this happens, the patient information is provided to the requesting party.

In brief: Progress on the ABDM

According to the ABDM’s latest consultation paper, it has currently operationalised three health registries and the HIE-CM. While there hasn’t been any consultation or paper released on the HIE-CM, the NHA has released multiple consultation papers on the Unified Health Interface (UHI), Health Professionals Registry, Health Facility Registry, NDHM draft implementation strategy, NDHM blueprint, data policy, sandbox framework guidelines, and such others.

The ABDM, previously known as the National Digital Health Mission, was rolled out nationwide in October after a pilot in 7 Union Territories for a year. Earlier MediaNama had reported that so far nearly 14 crore Unique Health IDs have been created under the mission, 96% of which are connected to Aadhaar cards with the NHA also recently enabling driving license-based authentication for UHIDs.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

1 week ago

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ