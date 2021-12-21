wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

I&B Ministry uses emergency provision of IT Rules to block online content for the first time

The content in question was reportedly brought to the Ministry’s attention by India’s domestic intelligence agency.

Published

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked 20 YouTube channels and two news websites using the emergency provisions available in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, as per a press release issued on December 21. The provisions allow the government to order the complete banning of certain online content under Rule 16 of the rules, without giving the intermediary or publishers of such content a chance to be heard.

As per the IT Rules, a MIB-instituted inter-departmental committee has to review such an order and ratify it, although it is not clear from the ministry’s release whether that has been done. In the release, the MIB said that these channels and websites formed a “coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan” which was “spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India.”

The IT Rules have been widely criticised by social media intermediaries, news media organisations, and civil society for increasing government control over online content.

Which content was blocked?

MIB said that 15 YouTube channels of the ‘Naya Pakistan’ group that is allegedly run with the aid of the Pakistan Intelligence Services, were blocked. The ministry listed the names of 14 such channels:

  1. Najam Ul Hassan Bajwa
  2. Mian Imran Ahmad
  3. Sadaf Durrani
  4. Fictional
  5. Punjab Viral
  6. Naya Pakistan Global
  7. The PunchLine
  8. GoGlobal E-commerce
  9. Cover Story
  10. Junaid Haleem official
  11. Tayyab Hanif
  12. Zain Ali official
  13. Mohsin Rajput official
  14. Kaneez Fatima

There are also six other channels named in the press release.

  1. ‘The Naked Truth’,
  2. ’48 News’
  3. International Web news
  4. Khalsa TV
  5. Historical facts
  6. News24

Altogether, the channels had 586 million views and over 3 million subscribers. The content was first flagged by the Intelligence Bureau after which MIB conducted an enquiry, according to an Economic Times report.

Emergency provisions of the IT Rules

  • An authorised officer, appointed by the MIB, can submit a recommendation to the MIB Secretary for the immediate blocking of certain content in cases of public emergency under Rule 16 of the IT Rules. The rule states that the grounds for such blocking are laid in Section 69 of the IT Act, which lays out interest of the sovereignty, defence, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above, or investigation of any offence as grounds.
  • If the MIB Secretary is satisfied with the necessity of such blocking, they can issue a direction to the publishers or an intermediary as an interim measure, recording the reasons for it in writing.
  • Within 48 hours, the issue will be bought for consideration and recommendation before the IDC whose decision will prevail.
  • In case the IDC decides against the blocking, the MIB Secretary will revoke their order.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

6 days ago

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

December 11, 2021

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ