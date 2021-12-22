wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Meta bans Indian surveillance-for-hire company Belltrox from its platforms including Facebook

Impersonation and other social engineering hacks allegedly used by the firm were uncovered in a joint investigation.

Published

Facebook’s parent company Meta has banned surveillance-for-hire companies, including one from India called BellTrox, from its platforms following an investigation into their activities by Citizen Lab and Meta.

In its report, Meta said that it has removed 400 Facebook accounts linked to the India-based company called BellTrox which was allegedly being used for reconnaissance, social engineering, and to send malicious links.

Surveillance-for-hire companies have been in the public eye in India after NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware allegedly targeting several activists was reported in 2019. The same issue came up on a much higher scale earlier this year, with reports of Pegasus potentially being used to surveil Indian political leaders, journalists, human rights activists, businessmen, military officials, intelligence agency officials, and many others. Since then, these companies have been under the scanner of governments, social media platforms, and regulators.

BellTrox operated on Facebook between 2013 and 2019

Facebook said that between 2013 and 2019, BellTrox operated fake accounts to impersonate a politician and pose as journalists and environmental activists in an attempt to social engineer its targets for soliciting information including email addresses.

This activity, based on the exact same playbook, re-started in 2021 with a small number of accounts impersonating journalists and media personalities to send phishing links and solicit the targets’ email addresses. Among those targeted were lawyers, doctors, activists, and members of the clergy in countries including Australia, Angola, Saudi Arabia, and Iceland — Meta said in the report.

Earlier in 2020, Reuters had reported how New Delhi-based BellTrox had targeted government officials in Europe, gambling tycoons in the Bahamas, and investors in the United States including private equity company KKR. They are being investigated by US law enforcement, the report said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meta took action against 6 other surveillance-for-hire companies

Cobwebs Technologies: Meta removed 200 accounts operated by Cobwebs and its customers worldwide, the platform said in the report. “This firm was founded in Israel with offices in the United States and sells access to its platform that enables reconnaissance across the internet, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Flickr, public websites and “dark web” sites,” Meta added.

Cognyte: Meta removed about 100 accounts on Facebook and Instagram which were linked to Cognyte (formerly known as WebintPro) and its customers, Meta added. This firm was also based in Israel.

Black Cube: Another Israeli-based company, Black Cube provides surveillance services that include social engineering and intelligence gathering. “We removed about 300 Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to Black Cube…,” Meta said.

Bluehawk CI: “We removed about 100 Facebook accounts linked to Bluehawk, a firm based in Israel with offices in the UK and the US,” Meta said.

Cytrox: Cytrox is a North Macedonian company that develops exploits and sells surveillance tools and malware that enable its clients to compromise iOS and Android devices. “We removed about 300 accounts on Facebook and Instagram linked to Cytrox,” it said.

Unknown entity in China: “We removed about 100 Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to an unidentified entity in China responsible for developing surveillanceware for Android, iOS, Windows, and also Linux, Mac OS X, and Solaris operating systems,” it added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

1 week ago

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

December 11, 2021

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ