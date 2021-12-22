wordpress blog stats
Members Call Announcement: Key Takeaways from the Data Protection Bill 2021

India’s Data Protection Bill 2021 has been tabled in Parliament, and is anticipated to become the Data Protection Act soon. All businesses that collect customer data will be heavily shaken up by this legislation. Do you understand how your company will be impacted? Are your clients prepared for this transformation? What happens next?

MediaNama’s members call will help you understand the Data Protection Bill so you can achieve compliance and avoid penalties.

Title: Key takeaways from the Data Protection Bill 2021
Date: 7th January, 2022
Time: 2:30 PM IST

What we will cover

  • Obligations of Data Fiduciaries
  • Penalties for offences under the bill
  • Age of consent for children’s data
  • Role of the Data Protection Officer
  • Data localization and cross-border transfers
  • Powers of the Data Protection Authority
  • Protocol to follow around data breaches

The session will be about 90 minutes long, beginning with a presentation, where we will explain the key regulations of the Data Protection Bill 2021, followed by a Q&A, in which all members can ask questions and/or debate issues.

Written By

Reporter at MediaNama.

