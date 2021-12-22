Members Call Announcement: Key Takeaways from the Data Protection Bill 2021

India’s Data Protection Bill 2021 has been tabled in Parliament, and is anticipated to become the Data Protection Act soon. All businesses that collect customer data will be heavily shaken up by this legislation. Do you understand how your company will be impacted? Are your clients prepared for this transformation? What happens next?

Title: Key takeaways from the Data Protection Bill 2021

Date: 7th January, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM IST

What we will cover

Obligations of Data Fiduciaries

Penalties for offences under the bill

Age of consent for children’s data

Role of the Data Protection Officer

Data localization and cross-border transfers

Powers of the Data Protection Authority

Protocol to follow around data breaches

The session will be about 90 minutes long, beginning with a presentation, where we will explain the key regulations of the Data Protection Bill 2021, followed by a Q&A, in which all members can ask questions and/or debate issues.

