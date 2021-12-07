wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

WazirX likely to resume business with Kotak Bank months after private banks shut services to crypto exchanges

This development comes 8 months after MediaNama reported how private banks shut off its banking services to crypto exchanges

Published

WazirX is looking to open business with Kotak Mahindra Bank, and although sources said that a formal tie-up has been established, operations have not yet commenced. This development, first reported by Economic Times, comes eight months after MediaNama broke a story on how private banks, including Kotak Mahindra, shut off its banking services to cryptocurrency exchanges in India.

Although WazirX co-founder Nischal Shetty said that that cryptocurrency exchange does not have any operational relationship with any bank, he did not categorically deny the tie-up which sources say have been made on paper. The ET story attributing to an unnamed source said that WazirX’s account on Kotak will be used to pay and receive money from investors on the exchange. We have reached out to Kotak Mahindra for a comment on the matter.

WazirX does not have any operational relationship with any bank as of now. Unfortunately, banks seem to be wary of dealing with exchanges despite the Supreme Court’s verdict and RBI’s recent circular. We continue to engage with various banks with a view to help them understand blockchain and cryptos better… We hope that it encourages banks to update their compliance teams and provide banking access to Indian crypto exchanges — Nischal Shetty, co-founder, WazirX to MediaNama

The ET report also said that Kotak Mahindra is also in talks with other crypto exchanges for resuming business. On reaching out to CoinDCX, a spokesperson said that the exchange has already onboarded a few banks on its platform.

Although the ambit of what the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency, is up for speculation, there is a growing consensus that cryptocurrencies are not going to be banned, but regulated. It is safe to assume that when that happens, many more banks would be looking to resume their businesses with crypto exchanges.

Banks had stopped business acting on RBI directions

In May, several private sector banks — HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank — shut off their business to crypto exchanges. Then, an unnamed founder of a cryptocurrency exchange had told MediaNama that banks shut their accounts because Reserve Bank of India was apprehensive about allowing payment companies to continue their services to crypto exchanges since the government was allegedly planning to ban cryptocurrency investments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We approached our bank manager and found that this is not a specific bank policy. The bank did not stop account services because we are non-compliant with Know-Your-Customer or Anti-Money Laundering rules, but because they have received instructions from the RBI to stop such services,” a founder on the condition of anonymity had told MediaNama.

Since then, several stakeholder meetings have been held by the government with those in the crypto industry, giving rise to speculation that the government has eased its stance on banning cryptocurrencies. You can read about the other signs that suggest India’s crypto bill won’t ban cryptocurrencies here.

What issues have you faced when trying to buy or sell cryptocurrencies in India? Leave us comment

 

Government may allow crypto as an asset, but not for payments

According to another Economic Times report, India’s crypto law would regulate cryptocurrencies as assets but their use as currencies will be banned. Under the bill, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) might be appointed to regulate cryptocurrencies the source added. These are other things that we may see in the upcoming cryptocurrency bill —

  • A balanced approach: “A middle path that balances the concerns of all stakeholders is more likely,” a government source told ET on the possibility of the Indian government banning cryptocurrencies. Considering that Indians have made large investments in crypto assets, an outright ban is unfeasible, the source added.
  • 1% GST for exchanges: The crypto legislation will classify cryptocurrency exchanges as e-commerce platforms and levy 1% GST collected at source, CNBCTV18 has reported.
  • Broad regulation: The crypto bill is planned as a broad regulation to give cryptocurrencies legal credence in India, ET reported. The bill will not go into sub-categorizing the different types of crypto assets, the report said.
  • Timeline: While the bill might be presented to the cabinet in two to three weeks, the draft will be presented in Parliament in the Budget session, according to an ET report.

What is happening in the Parliament?

The Union government listed the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, for introduction before the start of the winter session of the Parliament. On the Lok Sabha agenda, the description of the bill was unchanged from when it was earlier listed in February this year. The unchanged description caused many crypto investors in India to panic sell their holdings, owing to which prices of all major cryptocurrencies plummeted.

Soon after that Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman clarified that the Lok Sabha had mentioned the old bill in its listing and the government was bringing a new cryptocurrency bill which would be presented to the Cabinet soon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

1 week ago

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ