wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Karnataka unveils its own consent-manager framework for data sharing by citizens

e-Sahamati is currently available as a mobile app and a web portal, with Aadhaar authentication being one of its use cases.

Published

Karnataka’s state government unveiled ‘e-Sahamati’, a consent-manager platform for data sharing by citizens on December 16, according to a report by Deccan Herald. An EdexLive report said that the platform will become operational after an official launch by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai towards the end of December 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Karnataka was planning to use this framework to share information around farmers and students, but the plan was put on hold due to ongoing elections.

A consent-manager framework was proposed by the NITI Aayog in 2020, across all sectors as part of a Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture. This is one of the first instances of a state government operationalising something like it.

How is e-Sahamati supposed to work?

  • Private companies will have to pay Rs 50,000 as a one-time fee to register for the system.
  • Users will be authenticated via Aadhaar.
  • A committee will approve companies registering for e-Sahamati.
  • Users can share their personal government data with private companies. So far, there is academic data available from 63 universities in the state, except for the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, and the Indian Institute of Information Technology Dhanbad. There is also state board (SSLC) mark sheets from 2003 and Pre-University Certificate examination mark sheets (PUC II) from 2008.

“Let’s say a student has landed a job with Wipro and the company requires his or her academic credentials. The student can log into e-Sahamati and give consent for his or her data to be shared with Wipro. The government has the student’s academic data, which will be shared once there is consent,” – Rajeev Chawla.

  • Data such as jobs under MGNREGA scheme and weather forecast will also be provided on the platform according to The Hindu.

Chawla said that, once the Data Protection Bill is enacted as law, users can “sue data seekers for misuse of their data”; however, he revealed that e-Sahamati would help provide authentic certificates and is an advanced version of the government’s DigiLocker storage app. “DigiLocker is where you store data, which may not be genuine. Data shared through e-Sahamathi is genuine as it comes from the government,” he is quoted as saying in the report.

What is DEPA?

A framework similar to e-Sahamati was proposed in 2019 and is already being used by the RBI for the financial sector. Essentially, it involves private consent managers to enable sharing of data between users (data principals) and data processors like companies, banks, insurers, etc. Such consent managers will become conduits for data sharing at a minimal fee once a data subject or principal consents to the sharing, leading to the generation of an electronic consent artifact. Such consent can be withdrawn and will be granular and time-based. You can read more about it here.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

6 days ago

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

December 11, 2021

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ