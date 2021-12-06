wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Traditional distributors face challenge from Reliance JioMart, threaten to disrupt supplies to kirana stores

Key issues that have to do with JioMart’s e-commerce model spell fresh trouble for traditional distributors.

Published

Distributors of household goods of major companies have threatened to disrupt supplies to kirana stores if the companies continue to provide products at lower prices to Reliance’s JioMart, a letter sent by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) to Hindustan Unilever, Colgate, ITC, Reckitt, and other FMCG companies revealed.

Kirana stores currently account for over 80 percent of India’s retail market and they are increasingly turning away from traditional company salesmen and towards Reliance to buy their stock due to the low prices offered by JioMart.

JioMart is intent on disrupting the e-commerce market by taking on Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart, but the threat the company poses to distributors sheds light on the new set of challenges that the traditional retail model faces.

Why are distributors frustrated?

In November, Reuters published a report shedding light on the challenges faced by distributors because of JioMart’s entry:

  1. Lower prices on JioMart: Kirana stores that were once-loyal customers of distributors were now buying from Reliance because the JioMart Partner app offers prices up to 15 percent lower, one distributor told Reuters. In one example, a retailer was able to buy a two-tube combo of Colgate MaxFresh toothpaste for about ₹115 from JioMart whereas the traditional distributor paid ₹145 for the same product from the company and offered it to the retailer at ₹154, which is nearly 34 percent higher than what JioMart offered. Reliance is able to offer these low prices because of the bulk buying power and the negotiating power it has due to long-standing relationships with companies through its retail supermarket network.
  2. Sales drop by 20 to 25 percent: Many of the distributors contacted by Reuters reported that they scaled down their workforce and vehicle fleet because sales dropped by 20 to 25 percent last year because of stores partnering with JioMart.
  3. Personal losses: Some distributors complained that they had to suffer personal losses to match the price given by JioMart and to continue selling to kirana stores.
  4. Faster delivery through JioMart: While traditional distributors typically take orders once a week and make deliveries within a couple of days, JioMart promises delivery within 24 hours and also provides benefits like credit facilities and free product samples.

What are distributors demanding?

Referring to the Reuters report, AICPDF is calling for a “non-cooperation movement” from January 1 unless the following demands are met by FMCG companies:

  1. Level playing field: Distributors should be given the same price as JioMart and other business-to-business (B2B) companies like Walmart, Metro Cash n Carry, Booker, Udaan, etc. If not, the distributors will drop products sold by JioMart from their portfolios.
  2. No launch of new products: Distributors will not launch any new products of the companies unless they get an undertaking that the said products will not be made available to JioMart and other B2B companies.
  3. No primary targets: Distributors will not be in a position to take primary targets because of the competition from JioMart, but will continue to give the same service levels that they are currently giving to kirana stores.
  4. No picking up of expiry products from retailers: Distributors will not take expired or damaged products back from stores because they cannot differentiate between the stock sold by them and that sold by JioMart and others.

Distributors have previously also launched physical confrontations to make their demands. For example, in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, they blocked JioMart delivery vehicles, Reuters reported.

“We will employ guerrilla tactics. We will continue to agitate […] we want companies to realise our value.” – Dhairyashil Patil, president of AICPDF, told Reuters.

Why does this matter?

In India, e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have been at the receiving end of complaints made by traditional retailers who have long maintained that Amazon and Flipkart are engaging in anticompetitive conduct by deep discounting, entering into exclusive agreements with sellers, and offering preferential treatment to certain preferred sellers. In light of these allegations, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) launched an investigation into Amazon and Flipkart in January 2020 and the Indian government in June this year proposed amendments to the E-Commerce Rules that appear to specifically target the practices of these two companies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Against this backdrop, JioMart’s entry into e-commerce was seen as a welcome move as its unique business model connected neighbourhood kirana stores to customers through its app. This meant, unlike Amazon and Flipkart, traditional retailers could participate and benefit from the growing e-commerce market rather than be replaced by it. However, the issues highlighted by traditional distributors bring to light the challenges that such a model poses and once again highlights how a big player like Reliance might benefit at the expense of smaller retailers.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

6 days ago

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ