Active Mobile Connections In India Grow By 0.82 Million In October 2021: TRAI

While Reliance Jio added 3.1 million active connections in October, Vi – formerly Vodafone Idea (down 1.4 million) and Bharti Airtel (down 0.76 million) – saw declines. India saw a growth of 0.82 million active mobile connections in October 2021. The top three telecom operators account for about 94% of all active connections in India.



In terms of the number of connections, Reliance Jio leads with 426.59 million connections, followed by Airtel with 353.97 million connections. Further, Reliance Jio added 1.7 million connections in October 2021 while Vi and Airtel lost over 0.96 million and 0.48 million connections.

State-wise data

In terms of active connections, North East leads with 94.42% of active connections, followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, J&K, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Mumbai has only 73.44% of active connections, the lowest among all circles. The UP (East) circle has the highest number of connections, with 102.1 million connections (102,113,722 to be exact). Maharashtra is second, with 94.23 million (94,225,071) connections, and Bihar is third, with 86.66 million (86,659,277) connections.

Active Connections



In October 2021, Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio accounted for 94% of total active mobile connections in India, according to data released by TRAI. The active connections data represents peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) data for the month and, in case intra-circle roaming is still operational, might indicate double-counting of users.

Key statistics

There were 996.5 million active connections in October 2021.

Airtel has 97.78% of active connections on its network – the highest among all telcos. Airtel has included Tata Teleservices customers on its network.

Reliance Jio has the highest number of active connections, at 358.5 million, surpassing Airtel in figures.

