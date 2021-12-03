Health ID registrations highest in Maharashtra, as per data from Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) provided a state-wise breakdown of over eight crore Unique Health IDs issued under the Ayushman Bharat Health Mission (ABDM). Out of the 14 crore UHIDs that have been created, state data was ‘awaited’ for a whopping 6 crore IDs, the Minister of State for MoHFW Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar revealed in response to a Lok Sabha question by BJP MPs Ranjeet Singh, Sumedhanand Saraswati, Sunil Kumar Singh, and Ranjeeta Koli.

While the ABDM provides overall figures on its website, the State-wise breakdown of UHIDs created – reproduced below- had not been made public yet. However, it must be noted that the system has also been in controversy after reported instances of individuals being issued health IDs without their informed consent.

State-wise uptake of Unique Health IDs

The State with the highest number of UHIDs is Maharashtra with over 91 Lakh, while on the other end, Sikkim has the lowest with only 661 IDs.

Full text of the question and answer

Question:

a) the salient features, aims and objectives of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission;

Answer:

(a) to (d) The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to facilitate availability of quality healthcare in an accessible and affordable manner by enabling a national digital health ecosystem

ABDM envisages to create a secure online platform based on open, interoperable digital standards. The Mission will enable access and exchange of health records of citizens with their consent. The key components of ABDM include Health ID, Health Professional Registry and Health Facility Registry. Till 25th November, 2021, a total of 12,128 Health Facilities have been registered under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Till 25th November 2021, a total of 14,02,02,330 Health IDs have been created as in annexure. Creation of Health ID is voluntary. NHA is creating awareness among the citizens about the usages and advantages of ABDM so that maximum participation from the citizens can be ensured.

