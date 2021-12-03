wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Crores of pensioners to be verified using UIDAI-linked facial recognition app

Linking the pension process to facial recognition authentication has been done before but the risks remain.

Published

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has launched a facial recognition-based app to verify pensioners and detect their liveness, according to a press release. The app, available only on Google Play Store for now, uses the Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI) AadhaarFaceRD mobile application and facial database to issue life certificates,  DoPPW Joint Secretary S.N. Mathur told MediaNama.

In order to receive their pensions, pensioners have to annually create life certificates – a process which has been increasingly digitised through fingerprint or iris scanning. The app, developed by a team under the IT Ministry (along with the UIDAI) is also awaiting clearances for Apple’s App Store, MediaNama has learnt.

The use of facial recognition and Aadhaar in e-governance projects has been increasing despite experts voicing concerns on privacy as well as the legality and accuracy of such software. In fact, in August, the Internet Freedom Foundation had sent a legal notice to the Meghalaya government’s Department of Finance when it rolled out a similar app.

How does the pension disbursement take place?

At the Central level: Following successful verification through the app, a Digital Life Certificate is issued to the pensioner as well as sent to the bank which can then send the pension in case of central government employees.

At the state level: In the case of state government employees, the certificate is also sent to the respective state’s treasury department. According to the app’s instruction manual, after downloading it, the app operator (which can also be the pensioner) has to scan their face keeping in mind the lighting, face position, and whether or not they’re wearing glasses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Neither the treasury department nor banks come to know whether the authentication is done via facial recognition or through the existing method of fingerprint scanning, Mathur revealed.

Concerns with the Meghalaya government’s app

The Meghalaya government’s app verifies and detects pensioners’ ‘liveness’ and then stores the data on a local server. Given the similarity between the two applications, these objections remain relevant:

Violation of Puttaswamy judgement: The IFF argued that the app violates principles of the 2017 Right to Privacy Judgement (or Puttaswamy Judgement), related to the processing of sensitive data. These are – principles of lawfulness, fairness, and transparency; data minimisation and collection limitation; purpose limitation; storage and retention limitation; accuracy; integrity and confidentiality of data; and principles of accountability.

Sensitive data left vulnerable: The digital rights advocacy group also argued that since the app does not have legislative backing, it does not provide recourse to Meghalaya’s citizens in case their data is misused or breached, a sunset clause on data retention, as well as an opt-out mechanism.

Inaccuracy of FRT systems: IFF cited studies showing a higher rate of FRT inaccuracy in geographically, racially homogenous groups to raise concerns about the app’s accuracy.

After receiving a response from the government in November, IFF said that it is currently mulling further legal action on the matter. Pensioners’ bank accounts also have to be mandatorily linked with Aadhaar to receive the amount – a matter that has been challenged in court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

3 days ago

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ