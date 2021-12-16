Data Protection Bill 2021: What rights will individuals have on their data?

The Data Protection Bill 2021 presented by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) provides for the Right to be Forgotten under Clause 20, giving data principals an opportunity to prevent or restrict continued disclosure of their personal data.

‘DPA must balance rights of data principal and obligations of data fiduciaries’

The Joint Parliamentary Committee’s report in the Parliament recommended that the word “processing” should be added along with the word “disclosure” to Clause 20. It now reads as: “The data principal shall have the right to restrict or prevent the continuing disclosure or processing of his personal data by a data fiduciary where such disclosure or processing” has served the purpose, the consent was withdrawn or if data was disclosed illegally.”

The committee also suggested that the regulatory body (Data Protection Authority) should evolve in line with the best practices internationally and frame the regulations which ensure that the rights of data principal can be exercised in a simple manner and at the same time the data fiduciaries could discharge those obligations in the way that is practically possible.

The 2019 draft of the PDP bill only had the word ‘disclosure’ and the rest of it reads the same in both versions. The user can make a complaint to the Data Protection Authority in case of a grievance. The DPA will then order the data fiduciary to remove the user’s data. Reasons for change: The JPC said that the expression “disclosure” cannot serve the purpose of the Right to be forgotten. The committee observed that data fiduciaries can process personal data without disclosing the data with anybody even after the right to be forgotten is exercised by a data principle as the earlier draft allowed only for restriction or prevention of disclosure of personal data. They said it will make the clause more “comprehensive and meaningful”.

JPC’s thoughts on the enforcement of the Right to be Forgotten

DPA should frame regulations that can ensure that the rights of data principal could be exercised in a simple manner and at the same time the data fiduciaries could discharge those obligations in a way that is practically possible.

The Committee said that the individual’s liberty and right to privacy are of primary concern but how far the same can be achieved depends upon multiple factors such as available technology, cost, practicability, etc.

There may be instances when the data may have to be stored for a period longer than required for providing that service, for the purpose of verification and record.

The right of the data principal for complete erasure of data need not qualify for compliance in cases of false declarations.

Clause 18(1)(d) is ambiguous and unqualified. The committee said that in certain cases, the financial costs associated with the erasure request might make it unfeasible for the data fiduciary.

The committee writes that Clause 18 has been restricted by stating that the data principal has the right to the erasure of personal data only where ‘the personal data is no longer necessary for the purpose for which it was processed’.

Some of the suggestions received by the JPC

The nature and scope of the right to be forgotten including enforcement measures should be specified in the Bill.

There should be a timeline prescribed for the Privacy Officer to decide the application for the process.

The right to be forgotten should be limited to only personal data shared by the data principal.

Intellectual Property Rights acquired by the data fiduciary should be removed from the purview of this clause.

It should not apply to the collection of information by banks and financial institutions.

What does the JPC say on the data rights of a deceased person?

The Committee recommended that data principal must have the right to decide how their data has to be dealt with in case of causality/death under Clause 17, including the right to:

nominate legal heir or legal representative as his nominee; exercise the right to be forgotten; and append the terms of agreement in the event of the death

The earlier version of the PDP Bill did not formulate the data rights of deceased individuals. Reason for the change: The committee believed that the PDP Bill needs to have a provision which “empowers the data principal to exercise his or her right to decide how his or her data has to be dealt with in case of causality/death.”

When can data fiduciaries deny the right to data portability?

The Data Protection Bill 2021 stipulates that companies can only deny data portability (i.e. allowing individuals to obtain and transfer their personal data) in case of technical non-feasibility, which will be determined by the Data Protection Authority.

The earlier version of the PDP Bill allowed data fiduciaries to deny data portability at their own will due to technical non-feasibility or for protecting trade secrets. Reasons for the change: The committee was of the view that the earlier draft provided scope for data fiduciaries to conceal their actions by denying data portability under the garb of non-feasibility or trade secret. Trade secrets also can’t be clearly defined as they differ from domain to domain.

JPC’s plan to regulate denial of requests

The DPA is empowered to frame regulations to determine the specific conditions under which data fiduciaries can refuse to comply with requests made by the data principal to exercise the rights outlined in the Act.

The earlier version of the PDP bill did not leave this opening for the DPA to frame regulations. It allowed DFs to refuse requests on their own accord if they believed that the rights of any other data principal were being harmed. Reason for the change: The committee believed that the earlier version of the bill gave DFs arbitrary powers to refuse requests from data principals, and wanted to prevent any unnecessary denial of requests.

How has India dealt with the Right to be Forgotten?

The Right to be Forgotten was put into practice by the European Union and was upheld by the Court of Justice of the European Union on May 13, 2014, allowing certain people to ask search engines to remove specific results for queries that include their name, where the interests in those results appearing are outweighed by the person’s privacy rights.

The issue of whether someone should have the “Right to be Forgotten” was taken up by the Delhi High Court on September 19, 2016. Given that the right to be forgotten has not been formalised, most of the attempts to exercise the right has been through the legal channel.

The petitioner, Laksh Vir Yadav, filed a case against the Union of India and others, after a criminal case involving his wife and mother, showed up alongside search results of his name despite not being a party to the case. He argued that it affected his employment opportunities. The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) then secured a legal intervention with consent from the Delhi HC and filed its arguments against the case. Delhi HC is yet to pronounce its verdict.

There was another case filed in the Kerala High Court by Nikhil S Rajan, who sought the erasure of his personal details from Google search results. Rajan, a dentist by profession, had contended that when his name is searched on the internet, the first result is a bail order from 2014 containing his personal details. He had secured acquittal in the case eventually.

In 2021, an Indian reality television celebrity approached the Delhi High Court with a petition invoking his Right to be Forgotten wherein he urged the court to direct relevant persons to remove posts, videos, and articles from nearly a decade ago that allegedly presented him in a bad light. Ashutosh Kaushik, who won the MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5.0 in 2007 and Big Boss in 2008, courted controversy in 2009 when he was arrested for drunk driving, and again in 2013, due to a drunken altercation which was caught on camera.

Ashutosh, in his petition, said that the content related to these occurrences were still available on search engines such as Google, “which are irrelevant in the present times and are causing grave injury to the Petitioner’s dignity and reputation…It is in this regard, the petitioner wants to avail the Right to be Forgotten to safeguard the petitioner’s life, liberty, dignity, reputation from further jeopardising”.

MediaNama’s take

A request under Right to be Forgotten was also submitted by an Indian user to MediaNama after we had written about the individual a few years ago. The request urged MediaNama to either convert the public post into a non-indexable post (so that it does not reflect on search engines) or to modify the individuals or any other details so that it cannot be directly linked back to him or her. MediaNama declined the request.

Nikhil Pahwa, the founding editor of MediaNama, had said at the time, “You’re asking us to change how history has been recorded. Done en masse, this would amount to expunging a record from history. It would be disingenuous of us to edit out something that is factually correct, and this is not a precedent we want to set. Today this request comes from someone who, perhaps, deserves that freedom from a mistake (I don’t think it was a mistake) committed so long ago, it’s mostly been forgotten. Tomorrow, it could be someone who deserves to be remembered for something, but doesn’t want to be.”

