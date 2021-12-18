wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Powers granted to State in Data Protection Bill inconsistent with Puttaswamy judgement: MP Vivek Tankha

Tankha’s dissent note takes strong opposition to the revised bill giving the Indian government special status.

Published

Source: Rajya Sabha TV

Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha dissented clauses 12 and 35 of the Data Protection Bill, 2021, which allow for the government to process personal data without consent from users in certain cases and give the government the power to exempt any of its agencies from any or all provisions of the Bill.

“Though I am in broad agreement with the recommendations of the JPC [joint parliamentary committee], deeper contemplation puts me in doubt in respect of [these] two recommendations,” Tankha wrote in his dissent note. Amendments to these provisions “are necessary to prevent abuse of the power of exception so liberally granted to the state,” Tankha added.

The landmark JPC report along with Data Protection Bill 2021 was tabled in both houses of the Parliament on December 16 after two years of deliberations, bringing us one step closer to India’s first data protection law.

Here’s our complete guide to the Data Protection Bill, 2021

Inconsistent with Puttaswamy judgement

MP Vivek Tankha noted that the Bill “finds itself based on an incorrect architecture/assumption that the right to privacy arise only for protection against breach of private and the state is virtually exempted from these constitutional responsibilities.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Referring to the landmark Puttaswamy judgement from 2017, which was the impetus for the Data Protection Bill, Tankha noted that giving the government special status is inconsistent with the spirit of this judgement as the Supreme Court made the following observation:

“Privacy is a concomitant of the right of the individual to exercise control over his or her personality. It finds its origin in the notion that there are certain rights which are natural to inherent in human being. The human element in life is impossible to conceive without the existence of natural rights. Natural rights are not bestowed by the state. They inhere in human being because they are human. They exist equally in the, individual irrespective of class or strata, gender or orientation.” — K.S. Puttaswamy vs Union of India (2017) case

“It is the duty of the state to protect the breach of privacy of its citizens, be it in the form of private, government or foreign agencies,” Tankha said.

When can the government get an exception?

Tankha noted that there is a necessity to put a check on sharing of personal data and to safeguard the privacy of the citizens unless:

“it is inconsistent with national security, sovereignty, foreign relations or for prevention/detection of any crime/cognizable offence. These exceptions may be allowed only in exceptional cases and by a reasoned order for posterity and constitutional courts to judge the level of personal intrusion.” (emphasis ours)

Tankha also cast doubts on the “open-ended phrase of ‘public order’ as an exception” as “it will be susceptible to gross misuse.”

Subscribe to MediaNama to get access to our ongoing coverage of the bill. Here is everything we have planned around the report:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

3 days ago

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

7 days ago

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ