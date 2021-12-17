Lower age of consent to allow children to benefit from technology: MP Ritesh Pandey On Data Protection Bill 2021

In his dissent note on the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Data Protection Bill, Lok Sabha MP Ritesh Pandey objected to the high age of consent, the composition of the Selection Committee tasked with appointing members of the Data Protection Authority, and the power of the government to exempt any of its agencies from the Bill.

“I am in complete agreement with the recommendations of this Committee, barring [these] three sections,” Pandey said.

The landmark JPC report along with Data Protection Bill 2021 was tabled in both houses of the Parliament on December 16 after two years of deliberations, bringing us one step closer to India’s first data protection law.

