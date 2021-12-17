Data Protection Bill is Orwellian in nature, JPC did not function properly: MPs Derek O’Brien, Mahua Moitra

“We express our dissent to the final report of the Committee not only because of the Orwellian nature of the provisions contained in the Bill but also the improper functioning of the Committee itself,” Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra wrote in their joint dissent note on the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) report on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

The landmark JPC report along with Data Protection Bill 2021 was tabled in both houses of the Parliament on December 16 after two years of deliberations, bringing us one step closer to India’s first data protection law.

The two MPs criticised the excessive powers given to the government on various aspects and the inclusion of non-personal data in the Bill, among other things, and recommended the following changes.

