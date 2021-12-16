wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Data Protection Bill 2021: What powers does the government have and how will its offences be handled?

Authority over the bill’s proposed data regulator is just one of the powers that the government will enjoy.

Published

The central government should have absolute power over the Data Protection Authority (DPA) and be able to exempt any government body from the provisions of the bill citing ‘just, fair, reasonable and proportionate procedure’, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill 2021 has recommended in its report.

The committee has made significant changes to the 2019 draft, expanding the government’s power over the DPA and implementing light-touch limitations on their ability to exempt government agencies from the bill.

The government’s ability to access personal data of citizens can threaten citizens’ right to privacy if not regulated carefully. The independence of the DPA might also be critical to protecting the rights of individuals. Here are the stances the bill takes on these issues.

What powers will the central government have under the bill?

Power of the central government: The central government has been given absolute power to direct the DPA in all matters.

  • Earlier draft: The Authority was bound by the central government’s directions specifically ‘on questions of policy’. The draft did mention, however, that the central government’s decision on all questions, whether of policy or not, will be final.
  • Reason for the change: The Committee said that the Authority should be bound by the directions of the central government under all cases and not just on questions of policy.

Exemptions for government bodies: The central government will have the authority to exempt any agency of the government from the provisions of the act, subject to just, fair, reasonable and proportionate procedure.

  • Earlier version: The earlier draft gave the central government the power to grant exemptions without qualifying that the procedure for granting exemptions must be just, fair, reasonable and proportionate.
  • Reason for the change: The Committee is concerned about the possible misuse of the provisions if the privacy rights of the individual have to be subsumed for the protection of the larger interests of the State. With the qualification, the committee aims to “strike a balance between Article 19 of the Constitution, Puttaswamy judgment and individual rights with respect to privacy.”

How will offences by government bodies be penalised?

Body to be held liable: Particular ‘government data fiduciaries’ will be held liable for offences under the provisions of the act, instead of state departments or ministries.

  • Earlier draft: The earlier draft placed the liability directly on the ‘department or authority or body of the State’ which committed the offence.
  • Reason for the change: “The Committee express their concern with respect to the capacity of Government departments to protect the large volume of data that they collect,” the JPC report said explaining the reason for the change.

Personnel to be held liable: In case a government body commits an offence under the act, the head of office must conduct an in-house enquiry, and the person deemed responsible for the offence will be punished accordingly.

  • Earlier Draft: The head of the government body was held personally liable for offences, unless they were able to prove that the offence occurred without their knowledge.
  • Reason for the change: The committee said that holding the head of department responsible for offences under the PDP Act may impede the decision making process in the department create multiple hurdles in the everyday functioning of the department.

Key concerns around powers of the government

Through previous iterations of the Personal Data Protection Bill, various stakeholders have expressed concerns regarding government access to data:

  • Law enforcement agencies can be exempt: “In terms of application of the Bill, it means that an agency like the Delhi Police can be exempted from all provisions of the Bill, citing security of the State or public order,” a speaker said addressing the previous version of the bill at a MediaNama event.
  • Adequacy with the EU: Insufficient safeguards against government access to data might make it harder for India to achieve adequacy with the EU, European Commission Deputy Head of International Data Flows & Protection Ralf Sauer indicated at PrivacyNama 2021:

    “We had some question marks on some of the grounds for processing for public authorities, and whether they were always sufficiently framed. The corollary to this is that there was a clause at some point that allowed for broad exceptions from the data protection rules which put a shadow over the law,” Sauer said.

Subscribe to MediaNama to get access to our ongoing coverage of the bill. Here is everything we have planned around the report:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Reporter at MediaNama. Email: nishant@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

1 day ago

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

5 days ago

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ