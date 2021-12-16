Data Protection Bill 2021: How India’s data protection authority will be set up and work

The Data Protection Bill, 2021 presented by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has proposed a government-established, singular data protection authority (DPA) that will look into breaches of both personal and non-personal data, ensure compliance of significant data fiduciaries to the provisions of the bill, and so on.

Establishment of Data Protection Authority (DPA) (Clause 41)

The draft Bill said that a DPA will be established by the Union government by notification, having perpetual succession, common seal with power to acquire, hold and dispose of property and to sue or be sued.

Earlier draft: Same as current Bill.

Powers of Data Protection Authority (Clause 49)

The current draft includes a new power of the data protection authority to appoint any agency authorised by the Central government to monitor, test, and certify hardware and software of computing devices to “prevent any interdiction or seeding that may cause personal data breach”.

The draft also said that if the Data Protection Authority processes any “personal data” then the authority will be treated as data fiduciary or a data processor. If the authority comes across any confidential data, then the current draft dictates that it will not be allowed to disclose that information unless required under any ” law for the time being in force to do so”.

Other powers include —

Monitoring, enforcing a provision of the act “and the rules and regulations made thereunder”

Taking prompt action in response to a data breach

Maintaining a database of fiduciaries in the form of a data trust score indicating compliance with the law

Examine data audit reports

Classify data fiduciaries

Monitor cross-border transfer of personal data

Specify codes of practice

Promote awareness and understanding risks, rules, safeguards, and rights in respect of personal data

Promote research in the field of data protection

Advise Union government, state governments, and any other authority on measures to be taken to promote the protection of personal data

Specify fees and other charges for carrying out the various provisions of this Act

Receive and inquire complaints

Earlier draft: The previous draft did not have the provision to appoint a central government agency for checking hardware and software. It separately lays down the point that the authority will be responsible for enforcing “rules and regulations” made under the act and not just the act alone. The earlier draft also specifically talked about taking action against breach of “personal data”. In the current draft, it has removed the word “personal”.

Reason for change: During the deliberation on Clause 49, the Committee raised the concern about hardware integrity which is essential for privacy. The Committee termed hardware attacks as “graver than software-based incidents” as it is more difficult to pull off but more “devastating due to its rarity and lack of regulation for it.

It also took cognisance of a submission made by MeitY during a meeting held on December 28. The submission said, “Any product that is being sold in India from anywhere in the world, including the Indian manufacturers as well, has to go through the entire process of evaluation, which is at different levels – EAL1 through EAL7. They have to get their products tested and certified at the product level.”

The committee reasoned that the removal of “personal” from “data” in context to powers of a data protection authority in case of a breach by saying, “The Committee feels that since the ambit of the Act has been widened to include regulating of non-personal data also, the powers of the Authority to take action in the event of non personal data breach should also be enlarged. The Committee, accordingly, recommended that the word “personal” may be deleted from Clause 49 (2) (b).

Composition and qualifications for appointment of Chairperson and Members (Clause 42)

The DPA shall consist of a chairperson, not more than six members, one of whom shall be qualified “‘an expert in the area of law”, the draft said. They will appointed by a selection committee comprising —

Cabinet secretary as the Chairperson of the Selection Committee

Secretary in the Ministry of Department dealing with Legal Affairs as a member

Secretary in MeitY will be another member

Attorney General of India will be a member too

An independent expert will be nominated by the Union government from fields of data protection or Information Technology as a member

Director of any Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will be nominated by the government as a member

Director of any Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will be nominated by the government as a member

The draft also said that the chairperson and members of the Authority should have experience of 10 years or more in the fields of data science, data security, cyber and internet laws, public administration, national security, or related subjects.

Earlier draft: The 2019 draft of the bill did not have provisions to appoint the Attorney General of India, an independent expert, Director of any IIT or IIM as members of the selection committee of the DPA.

Reason for change: The inclusion of technical, legal, and academic experts in the selection committee of the DPA, was to make the authority more “inclusive, robust and independent,” the committee reasoned.

Terms and conditions of appointment (Clause 43)

Chairperson and members will be appointed for a term of five years or till they attain the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. They shall not be eligible for re-appointment. The members and chairperson, during their term and for a period of two years after their terms complete should not accept —

Employment either with Union government or State government

Appointment with a significant data fiduciary

The draft also said that a chairperson or member may —

Relinquish his office by giving in writing to the Union government and serving a notice period of three months

Be removed from his office in accordance with the Act

Earlier draft: Same as current Bill.

Removal of Chairperson and other members (Clause 44)

The Union government may remove the chairperson or any member of the DPA who —

Has been judged insolvent

Has become physically or “mentally incapable” of acting as Chairperson or member

Has been convicted of an offense

Has acquired financial or other interest that may be a conflict of interest

Earlier draft: Same as current Bill.

Powers of chairpersons (Clause 45)

The chairperson can supervise, direct “in the conduct of the affairs” of the authority and apart from “presiding over meetings of the authority”, “do all acts and things which may be exercised or done by the Authority under this Act”.

Earlier draft: The previous draft does not mention that the chairperson will have superintendence and direction of the “conduct” of the authority and that he or she will also “preside over meetings of the authority”.

Reason: In its report, the committee said that during their deliberations it observed that Clause 45 of the previous draft did not specifically mention that a chairperson can preside over meetings of a data protection authority. The report also read, “The committee also recommends that the words ‘in the conduct’ may be added before ‘of the affairs’ to qualify the powers of the Chairperson.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meetings of Authority ( Clause 46)

The current draft has stated that —

Chairperson and members shall meet and observe rules mentioned in the act

If the chairperson is unable to attend then any members chosen by members can preside over the meeting

All questions which come up during the meeting shall be decided by votes of the members. If there are an equal number of votes cast, then the chairperson will cast the deciding vote. If the chairperson is absent, then the member presiding will do the same.

If a member has any pecuniary interest in a matter that may come up during the meeting, then the member will disclose the nature of the interest, and he or she will not take part in the deliberations

Earlier draft: Same as current Bill.

Vacancies in DPA cannot invalidate proceedings (Clause 47)

Proceedings of the authority cannot be rendered “invalid” because of vacancies or defects in the authority; defect in the appointment of chairperson; irregularity in procedure of authority that does affect the merits of the case

Earlier draft: Same as current Bill.

Codes of Practice (Clause 50)

This provision pertains to codes of practice to promote good practices of data protection and facilitate compliance with the obligations under this Act. What specifically is the Code of Practice? It can be related to—

Requirements for notice under Section 7 including any model forms or guidance relating to notice

Measures for ensuring quality of personal data processed

Measures pertaining to retention of personal data

Measures for obtaining valid consent

Measures for processing personal data

Activities where data can be processed

Processing of sensitive personal data

Requirements for processing personal data of children

Exercise any right by data principals under Chapter V of the Act

Standards and means by which a data principal can port his or her data

Transparency and accountability measures

Standards for security safeguards to be maintained by data fiduciaries

Methods of erasure of personal data

Methods of de-identification and anonymisation

Appropriate action to be taken by DPA in response to a breach of personal data

Transfer of personal data outside India

One of the provisions under this clause, is that the DPA can approve any code of practice submitted by —

Associations representing: Technical services organisations, (***) industry or trade (***), (***) the interest of data principals

Any sectoral regulator or statutory authority

Any Departments or Ministries of the Central Government or State government

Apart from that the this clause tells that —

The authority shall transparency and compliance with obligations of data fiduciary and rights of data principal under this Act while specifying any code of practice

A code of practice should not be issued until consultations have been carried out with regulators and stakeholders

Earlier draft: The new draft introduces the new specification that codes and practices proposed by technical services organisations can be passed by the DPA.

Reasons for change: The Committee took note of a suggestion received from a stakeholder which said that the Authority should not specify technical standards to ensure coherence of data protection but empower technical services organisations to do the same. “The Committee, therefore, recommends that Clause 50(2) should also include an association representing technical services organisations, in addition to associations related to industry, trade and those representing interest of data principals,” the report said.

Power of DPA to issue directions (Clause 51)

These are the following powers of a DPA in context to issuing directions —

The DPA can issue directions from time to time and data fiduciaries and processors will be bound to comply with such directions

Authority may modify, suspend, withdraw, cancel any direction issued

Earlier: Same as current Bill.

Powers of DPA to call for information (Clause 52)

The DPA may ask a data fiduciary or a processor to provide information as required under the Act. It can also specify the manner in which the fiduciary or the processor will have to provide the information.

Earlier: Same as current Bill.

Power of DPA to conduct an inquiry (Clause 53)

The DPA on its own complaint received may inquire —

The activities of a data fiduciary or processor which are “detrimental” to data principals

Any data fiduciary or processor who has violated the provisions of the Act

It can also by an order in writing appoint one of its officers as Inquiry Officer to look into the matters of a data fiduciary or processor. The order has to specify the reasons for the inquiry such as “scope of inquiry”. The Inquiry Officer can take the help of another person for the same.

A data fiduciary or data processor who is being investigated by an Inquiry Officer is required to produce before the official all books, registers, documents, records and so on relating to the affairs of the data fiduciary as the Officer may require.

Under Code of Civil Procedure 1908, an inquiry officer can keep in its custody or summon any data, books, registers, documents, records or any other data for six months. After that it should be returned. An approval has to be taken for extending the custody for another three months from the Authority.

Earlier: The previous version did not say that the inquiry officer before taking up an investigation has to mention the “scope of the inquiry” to the party. In the current it also specified that the inquiry officer can inspect “data”. It was not mentioned earlier.

Reason: No reason provided

Action to be taken by authority pursuant to an inquiry (Clause 54)

On receipt of an inquiry report, the data protection authority can —

Direct data fiduciaries or data processor to cease and desist from committing or causing and violation of the act

Direct such actors to modify its business activity, or,

Direct fiduciaries or data processors to take up any action arising as a result of the enquiry report

Issue warnings to data fiduciaries

Suspend, cancel any registration granted to a significant data fiduciary by the authority

Suspend cross-border transfer of personal data

Earlier draft: In the 2019 draft, fiduciaries were “required” to cease or desist from causing any violation; to modify business or activities and so on, in contrast to the now, “direct”. In terms of cross-border data transfer, the previous draft had used the term “cross-border data flow”.

Reason for change: No reasons were provided

Search and seizure (Clause 55)

If the Inquiry Officer believes that any documents or data are likely to be tampered or destroyed, then he/she can, after taking permission from the authority, make an application to a court for an order for the seizure of the said documents, data etc. The officer can take assistance from the police for this. After hearing the matter, the court may authorise the officer to —

To enter the property where such data are kept:

To search that property

To seize books, registers, documents and records it considers necessary for the purposes of the inquiry

The officer can keep the seized property in his or her possession until the conclusion of the inquiry. Every search or seizure will have to be carried out in accordance with provisions of CrPC.

Earlier: The provision to take permission of the authority for approaching a court for a seizure order was not present in the earlier draft. The current one also, like the previous clauses, separately specifies “data” as one of the key information for which the inquiry officer is responsible.

Reasons: The Committee observed that in the 2019 draft Clause 55(1) enabled the Inquiry Officer to make an application to a designated court for an order for the seizure of such books, registers, documents and records and so on. “However, the Committee feel that there should be a safeguard mechanism in the form of a prior approval from DPA to strengthen the Inquiry Officer when he renders his duties in this regard,” the report said.

Coordination between authority and other regulators or authorities (Clause 56)

This clause states that if any proposed action by the DPA may require the participation of another regulatory authority having concurrent jurisdiction of the subject, then the DPA should consult or enter into an MoU with the other authority before taking the decision.The MoU would govern the “coordination of such actions including economic activities”, the draft read.

Earlier draft: The earlier draft did not specify that the “coordination” arising out of a possible MoU between the DPA and a regulatory authority would include the ambit of undertaking “economic activities”.

Reason for change: The Committee said that a proposed MoU between a DPA and a regulatory authority may require consultation with economic regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India. “Therefore in order to increase the scope of the word “action” and for the sake of clarity, the committee desires that there words ‘including economic activities’ might be inserted at the end of the clause,” it read.

Some key issues pertaining to Data Protection Authorities

What about State Data Protection Authorities? Audience members at a MediaNama event had pointed out that the constitution of a single, central data protection authority and not providing any provisions for state-level data protection authorities, is problematic. Although the comment was made with the 2019 draft of the bill in context, it holds true for the current draft too.

Audience members at a MediaNama event had pointed out that the constitution of a single, central data protection authority and not providing any provisions for state-level data protection authorities, is problematic. Although the comment was made with the 2019 draft of the bill in context, it holds true for the current draft too. Priorities: Speakers at a MediaNama event pointed out that a DPA has an adjudicatory function, a legislative function (drafting the regulations), an executive function (enforcing the regulations), and an advisory function (making recommendations to the government). It will have to prioritise what it wants to do immediately, what it should take up later.

Speakers at a MediaNama event pointed out that a DPA has an adjudicatory function, a legislative function (drafting the regulations), an executive function (enforcing the regulations), and an advisory function (making recommendations to the government). It will have to prioritise what it wants to do immediately, what it should take up later. Friction with other regulators: When one or two government institutions have similar rules or their functioning clashes with each other, it often turns into a powerplay issue. This is not uncommon in governments and as former Executive Director of Ghana’s Data Protection Commission Teri Akuetteh Falconer pointed out at PrivacyNama 2021, it could have very well been possible during her stint in Ghana’s data protection commission if the right appointments had not been made at the beginning.

What makes a Data Protection Authority effective?

Right leadership : Falconer said that it was important to have the right person at the top because a data protection authority would essentially be a new institution and very few people would be familiar with it.

: Falconer said that it was important to have the right person at the top because a data protection authority would essentially be a new institution and very few people would be familiar with it. Ample resources : Falconer recounted how it took more than three years since 2012 before Ghana’s DPA got the first approval to hire permanent staff for the institution. This was mostly because there was not enough financial backing for the institution back then.

: Falconer recounted how it took more than three years since 2012 before Ghana’s DPA got the first approval to hire permanent staff for the institution. This was mostly because there was not enough financial backing for the institution back then. Publicity: Marit Hansen, State Data Protection Commissioner of Land Schleswig-Holstein, said that a data protection authority has to make their work visible in the public eye, to build more awareness, etc.

What about the relationship between a DPA and a data protection officer?

During PrivacyNama, Justin Weiss, the Global Head of Data Privacy at Naspers Group described the relation between a CPO and DPA as that of an economy of scale, wherein there is a distributed model for dealing with complaints. “Only those complaints that lead to an escalation, or a conflict or something that can’t be resolved, get referred to the real data protection authority in the government. So that’s that part of the model,” Weiss said.

Chief Privacy Officer at Match Group Idriss Kechida said that the economy of scale model that is in place for handling privacy complaints in countries with data protection laws, and other relevant structures, should not be seen as a way of data protection authorities ‘trying to shift the burden’ of handling complaints on chief privacy officer.

