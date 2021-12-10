wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

More cybersecurity incidents reported till October this year than whole of 2020: MeitY reveals in Rajya Sabha

The figures revealed by CERT-In are a good indicator of the overall cybersecurity situation of the country, and as it stands, the situation looks grim.

Published

A total of 12,13,784 cybersecurity incidents were reported to CERT-In up till October this year, according to a response by the Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Rajya Sabha MP Shreyams Kumar asked the question during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. The data on cybersecurity incidents for 2021 without the last two months is still higher than the total number of cases—11,58,208—in 2020.

Government organisations were the target in 32,736 incidents up till October 2021, whereas the figure stood at 54,314 last year. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) did not reveal whether critical infrastructure was a target in these incidents.

What is CERT-In? Indian Computer Emergency Response Team is responsible for tracking and monitoring cybersecurity incidents in India.

Why it matters: The figures revealed by CERT-In are a good indicator of the overall cybersecurity situation of the country, and as it stands, the situation looks grim with 2021 on track to be the biggest year in terms of cybersecurity incidents reported in India.

How much is India spending on cybersecurity?

The MeitY had revealed in response to a parliamentary question that it allocated Rs. 416 crore this year toward strengthening India’s cybersecurity. The answer was a response to questions posed by BJP Lok Sabha MPs Arjun Lal Meena and Sunil Kumar Singh during the monsoon session of the Parliament this year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The stipulated amount constitutes nearly four percent of the total budget allocation of the ministry. However, it is more than Rs. 310 crore allocated in the financial year 2020-21 and Rs.162 crore in 2019-20.

India’s pending cybersecurity policy

The Ministry of Defence had informed the lower house of the Parliament in August that the government was in the final stages of approving the National Cyber Security Strategy that has been in the pipeline since 2019.

The new policy will cover several aspects of cyberspace including:

  • Governance and data as a national resource
  • Building indigenous capabilities
  • Cyber audit
  • Drones
  • Decentralisation of cybersecurity responsibilities
  • Cyber insurance
  • Internet of Things
  • Ransomware

Currently, India adheres to the National Cyber Security Policy 2013 but the policy is considered to be outdated given the pace of change that has taken place in cyberspace over the last eight years.

Full text of the question and answer

Will the Minister of ELECTRONICS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY be pleased to state:-

(a) whether the Ministry has noted certain cyberattacks in the country on organisations including
Government and Non-Government organisations;
(b) if so, the details thereof including conspiracy involved; and
(c) the steps taken to avoid such attacks in future?

ANSWER

MINISTER OF STATE FOR ELECTRONICS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (SHRI RAJEEV CHANDRASEKHAR)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(a) and (b): The Government is well aware of cyber security threats as the Internet expands and more & more Indians get connected and use Internet. Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in India. CERT-In has reported that a total number of 1158208 and 1213784 cyber security incidents are observed during the year 2020 and 2021 (upto October) respectively. Out of this, a total number of 54314 and 32736 cyber security incidents were related to Government organizations during the year 2020 and 2021 (upto October) respectively.

(c): Government is fully cognizant and aware of various cyber security threats; and has taken following measures to enhance the cyber security posture and prevent cyber-attacks:

  1.  The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issues alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats/vulnerabilities and countermeasures to protect computers and networks on regular basis.
  2. Government has issued guidelines for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) regarding their key roles and responsibilities for securing applications / infrastructure and compliance.
  3. All the government websites and applications are audited with respect to cyber security prior to their hosting. The auditing of the websites and applications is conducted on a regular basis after hosting also.
  4. CERT-In conducts regular training programmes for network / system administrators and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) of Government and critical sector organisations regarding securing the IT infrastructure and mitigating cyber-attacks. 15 and 17 training programs were
    conducted covering 708 and 4801 participants during the year 2020 and 2021 (till October 2021) respectively.
  5. Government has formulated a Cyber Crisis Management Plan for countering cyber-attacks and cyberterrorism for implementation by all Ministries/ Departments of Central Government, State Governments and their organizations and critical sectors.
  6. Cyber security mock drills are conducted regularly in Government and critical sectors. 61 such drills have so far been conducted by CERT-In where 600 organisations from different States and sectors participated.
  7. Government is operating the Cyber Swachhta Kendra (Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre). The centre is providing detection of malicious programs and free tools to remove the same.
  8. Government has set up the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) to generate necessary situational awareness of existing and potential cyber security threats. Phase-I of NCCC is
    operational.
  9. CERT-In co-operates, works and coordinates incident response measures with international CERTs, overseas organisations and service providers as well as Law Enforcement Agencies.
  10. National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) provides near real time threat intelligence and situational awareness based on which regular alerts and advisories are sent to Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) / Protected System (PS) entities.
  11. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued National Information Security Policy and Guidelines (NISPG) to all Ministries and Government Departments for implementation.
  12. To deal with cybercrimes in a coordinated & comprehensive manner, Government has launched the online National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, ‘www.cybercrime.gov.in’ to enable citizens to report complaints pertaining to all types of cyber crimes with special focus on cyber crimes against women and children.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ