wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Highest cases of card payment frauds in Maharashtra: RBI data

In terms of both the number of frauds and the amount involved in such frauds, Maharashtra exceeds all other states.

Published

Maharashtra has by far the highest number of digital payment frauds in India, and the RBI is running awareness campaigns towards consumer protection against such frauds, according to the government in Parliament on December 6.

The government was responding to two questions in the Lok Sabha asking whether it has data on the scale of digital payment frauds in India and about the efforts being undertaken to curb them.

As digital payments grow aggressively in India, the number of frauds is also increasing steadily, with the RBI receiving more and more complaints about digital fraud. Timely regulatory action at this stage could be crucial to protecting vulnerable Indians from getting defrauded.

What is the scale of digital payment fraud in India?

In response to a question on cyber financial frauds, the Ministry of Finance released state and bank-wise fraud data obtained by the RBI:

  • Which state has the highest fraud rates? In terms of both the number of frauds and the amount involved in such frauds, Maharashtra exceeds all other states by a significant margin. The country has seen 26, 522 cases of fraud in the last financial year, involving a total amount of 67 crores. The next highest number was in Delhi, with a total of 7,774 reported cases. Other states with high numbers of reported fraud include Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
  • Which banks have reported the most fraud? In the past few years, Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a remarkably high number of digital payment frauds, with 45,760 reported cases in FY2020-21. Other banks with high cases of fraud include HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

What RBI has done to curb digital payment fraud

An unstarred question in the Lok Sabha asked the Ministry of Finance about digital frauds:

Whether the Government is also aware that the cases of digital fraud are also increasing in the country due to increasing use of digital payment; and if so, the details thereof along with the corrective steps taken by the Government in this regard?

In response to the question, the Ministry of Finance detailed measures that RBI has taken over the years to prevent digital payment fraud:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Card security: RBI has prescribed security controls to banks such as:
    1. Ensure all active cards are EMV Chip and Pin-based.
    2. Secure the bank card payment infrastructure.
    3. Implement security controls at Hardware Security Modules (HSM)
  • Grievance redressal: Ensuring that customers have 24×7 access through multiple channels (at a minimum via website, phone banking, SMS, e-mail, IVR, a dedicated toll-free helpline, reporting to home branch, etc.) for reporting unauthorised transactions or loss or theft of card.
  • Awareness campaign: RBI is running the awareness campaign under the banner of ‘RBI Kehta Hai’ aiming to spread awareness about:
    1. Not sharing password/pin/OTP received through SMS.
    2. Acting swiftly on alerts received on unauthorized transactions
    3. Registering mobile number with bank for instant alerts
    4. Not storing important banking data in mobile.
    5. Using only verified, secure and trusted website.
    6. Avoiding banking transactions on free networks,
    7. Changing PIN regularly.
    8. Blocking ATM card, Credit Card and prepaid card immediately if lost or stolen

Banks issuing more debit, credit cards after pandemic hit

While challenges remain in the security of card transactions, the rate at which banks are issuing cards seems to be recovering, according to RBI data. Between May 2020 and June 2021, India added around 5.5 million new credit cards and 60.6 million new debit cards, the data revealed.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Reporter at MediaNama. Email: nishant@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

6 days ago

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ