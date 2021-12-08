wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Facebook, Netflix affected for hours as Amazon Web Services reports outage

AWS went down in one of its regions, impacting major online services that use the company’s servers.

Published

Four hours after Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage leaving millions of users unable to access huge portions of the internet, including apps, the cloud computing unit of Amazon announced that it has resolved its network devices issues.

At around 9.37 am Pacific Standard Time (PT), which translates to 11.07 pm IST, AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region suffered an outage, the AWS Service Health Dashboard said. “This issue is also affecting some out monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates,” the notice read.

Simultaneously, downdetector.com, a website that tracks user-reported outages, pointed out that these websites and apps were affected by the AWS outage —

  • OTT platforms:
    • Hulu
    • Netflix
    • Amazon Prime
    • Disney+
    • HBO Max
  • Social media:
    • Facebook
    • Instagram
    • Snapchat
    • Reddit
    • Twitter
  • Games and related:
    • Call of Duty
    • Fortnite
    • Xbox Live
    • Playstation Network
    • Halo

These outages highlight the disadvantages of an oligopolistic market trend when it comes to cloud services. According to Statista, AWS has already captured around 32% of the cloud market share. Google and Microsoft Azure’s shares were at 20% and 7% respectively.

What caused the outage?

Two hours after AWS first confirmed the outage, it posted another notice stating that the root cause of the outage was that several network devices were impaired in AWS’ US-EAST-1 region. It also mentioned that the following services were impacted as a result —

  • EC2
  • Connect
  • DynamoDB
  • Gle
  • Athena
  • Timestrea
  • Chime

For customers experiencing issues signing-in to the AWS Management Console in US-EAST-1, we recommend retrying using a separate Management Console endpoint (such as https://us-west-2.console.aws.amazon.com/) — AWS Service Health Dashboard

Source: Downdetector.com

Soon after, AWS said that it had “executed a mitigation” that showed recovery in the affected region. It also temporarily disabled Event Deliveries for Amazon EventBridge in the US-EAST-1 region to expedite recovery.

Other instances of network outages

June 2021: Huge parts of the Internet, including sites like Reddit, American news sites, and Amazon went down in parts of the world as Fastly Content Delivery Network’s (CDN) global network took a hit for an hour.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

December 2020: According to this engadget report, Amazon Web Services had reported another outage in December which impacted services such as Adobe, Flickr, Roku, and so on.

March 2017:  In 2017, Amazon Web Services had a similar incident, which led to a similarly large number of sites going down for a couple hours.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ