wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Linking Voter ID to Aadhaar is a violation of Right to Privacy: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

The government’s plan to amend the election laws has led to a firestorm of opposition from lawmakers and other stakeholders.

Published

Ahead of the introduction of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill that seeks to link Voter IDs with Aadhaar, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has opposed it by claiming that it violates the Right to Privacy as set in the landmark Puttaswamy judgement.

In a letter to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said that the bill is outside the “legislative competence of the house” as it violates fundamental rights of citizens. He specified that the linking of Aadhaar and Voter IDs will lead ‘severe harms to the security of privacy and individuals’.

Amid such concerns of profiling and privacy, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on December 20. Given the majority that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance II enjoys in both houses of the Parliament, this bill may soon be passed and enacted as law.

Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage will lead to large-scale exclusions

Owaisi said that linkage between Aadhaar and Voter IDs was tried out in other states, and that it led to large-scale exclusions. He did not expand on the matter.

Owaisi was possibly referring to a pilot exercise which was first done in Nizamabad and Hyderabad districts of Telangana in 2014. Although the Supreme Court had halted this exercise in August 2015 (by limiting the mandatory usage of Aadhhaar for only welfare schemes), by then around 30 lakh voters were deleted in Telangana, a report said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

These are the other issues that Owaisi had with the amendment —

  • Amendment violates independence of constitutional process: Owaisi said that voter enrollment and the exercise of issuing voter IDs are done by Election Commission of India. “Subjecting voter enrollment to Aadhaar violates the independence and sanctity of the constitutional process,” he said.
  • Aadhaar is error prone: “Studies show that Aadhaar is riddled with more errors than EPIC database. It is unheard of that an error prone and insecure database is used to authenticate a relatively secure and frequently updated database,” Owaisi added.
  • No more secret ballot: “It (Linkage) will end up violating the principles of secret ballot, universal adult franchise and free and fair elections,” he said.

Amendment will lead to increased surveillance, targeted advertisements

Another Member of Parliament, D Ravikumar, issued a notice opposing the amendment to the election laws by arguing that the linkage will lead to increased surveillance, disenfranchisement based on identity, and commercial exploitation of private sensitive data.

It violates the judgement of the Supreme Court of India in the Puttaswamy case, which limited the use of Aadhaar authentication solely to welfare programmes (sic). Any attempts to link Aadhaar to the voter IDs , would lead to demographic information which has been linked to Aadhaar, being linked to the voter database — D Ravikumar, Lok Sabha MP

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

5 days ago

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

December 11, 2021

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ