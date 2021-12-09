wordpress blog stats
Parliamentary responses reveal how the government thinks of AI regulation

The government doesn’t have plans to regulate AI but claims facial recognition is covered under existing law.

Published

The Indian government has no plans to pass a law or regulate artificial intelligence, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in response to a question by MP Shyam Yadav Singh in the Lok Sabha on December 8.

Earlier, on December 7, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had responded to a question about the legality of the National Automated Facial Recognition System, by citing the Information Technology Act, 2000 – an answer which was contested by the Internet Freedom Foundation.

The government’s responses in Parliament offer insight into its understanding of the legality around AI and facial recognition tech.

What is the legal basis of the NAFRS?

MPs Manish Tewari and Kesinehi Srinivas specifically asked about the law that allows NAFRS, agencies authorised to use it, guidelines for its use, and the safeguards for wrongful incarceration through it.

In its response, the MHA said that since ‘police’ and ‘public order’ were state subjects, state governments were responsible and competent to act on those matters. It is ‘established practice’ to use and maintain photographs for investigations, and as part of criminal records – for this State and UT governments have their own guidelines, the ministry added.

On safeguards, the MHA said that “the use of electronic records and information, manner of collection, and storage of personal data including facial recognition, are governed by the Information Technology Act, 2000 and rules framed thereunder”

“The MHA’s response ignores that the IT Act regulates facial recognition + sensitive personal data ONLY for private entities u/ Section 43A and the SPDI Rules, 2011. The government’s use of facial recognition data of its citizens is not covered u/IT Act & is without legal basis,” Vrinda Bhandari, one of IFF’s lawyers, tweeted.

“Using AFRS in the absence of a law will lead to violations of our right to privacy,” the digital rights advocacy group said.

What is the government doing to promote AI?

MeitY laid down nine initiatives the government has taken up to develop various areas of artificial intelligence. These are:

  1. Joining the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), with countries like the USA, UK, France, etc. an initiative to guide the responsible growth and use of AI.
  2. Setting up of Centres of Excellence for innovations in AI.
  3. Launch of National AI Portal, as a ‘repository’ of AI-based initiatives in India.
  4. Start of the National Programme on Responsible Use of AI for Youth to generate AI awareness.
  5. Param Siddhi, a high-performance computing-artificial intelligence (HPC-AI) supercomputer was built by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, under the National Supercomputing mission.
  6. Launch of ‘FutureSkills Prime’ platform for training in Artificial Intelligence.
  7. Initiation of ‘Visvesvaraya PhD scheme’ to increase number of PhDs in IT streams like artificial intelligence.
  8. Launch of an Open Data Governance website, with data of 208 Government departments and ministries. This was developed as the ministry considers Data as the key input for any AI based system, it said in its response.
  9. 25 Technology Innovation Hubs have been set up by the Department for Science and Technology, to promote research in areas like AI.

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things.

Views

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

