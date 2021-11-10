wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

NSO Group loses legal battle to stop WhatsApp’s Pegasus lawsuit in its tracks

Faced with lawsuits, investigations, and restrictions, the Pegasus maker’s troubles are compounding.

Published

law, justice

WhatsApp’s 2019 lawsuit against the NSO Group can now go ahead after a US Court dismissed the NSO Group’s immunity claims, according to a report in Reuters. The decision of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco was unanimous (3-0), the report added. 

The Israeli company behind the Pegasus spyware had appealed against a decision passed in July 2020 refusing to award it “conduct-based immunity”. The case will return to the U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California, Reuters reported.

WhatsApp’s suit could set a precedent for holding spyware companies, which often operate in regulatory grey zones, accountable. The global implications of the decision may pave the way for a moratorium on spyware exports. 

What did the ruling say?

NSO claimed it has immunity from lawsuits filed in U.S. courts under the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act (FSIA) because it deals with foreign governments that use this technology to fight terrorism and other serious crimes.

But the appeals court explained that the NSO Group’s licensing of Pegasus and providing technical support made it liable under federal law because it takes precedence over common law, Reuters reported.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Whatever NSO’s government customers do with its technology and services does not render NSO an ‘agency or instrumentality of a foreign state. Thus, NSO is not entitled to the protection of foreign sovereign immunity. —Circuit Judge Danielle Forrest was quoted as saying by Reuters.

WhatsApp spokesman Joshua Breckman called the decision “an important step in holding NSO accountable for its attacks against journalists, human rights defenders and government leaders.”

Why did WhatsApp file a lawsuit against the NSO Group? 

WhatsApp sued the NSO Group last year for exploiting a vulnerability in its app that allowed attackers to plant spyware in users’ phones just by ringing their target’s device. As many as 1,400 people including journalists, human rights activists, and dissidents were reportedly surveilled all over the globe.

Microsoft, Google, and a host of other companies and organisations came out in support of  Facebook’s legal case. The two companies, along with Cisco, LinkedIn, VMWare and the Internet Association, filed an amicus brief in Facebook’s support, calling NSO Group’s business model “dangerous”.

Timeline of WhatsApp’s tussle with the NSO Group

May 2019: WhatsApp identifies a bug in its call function which had been reportedly exploited by Pegasus to snoop and collect data on phones.

September 2019: WhatsApp informs CERT-In that 121 Indian users were targeted by Pegasus through the vulnerability, adding that “the full extent of this attack may never be known”.

October 2019: WhatsApp sues the NSO Group in federal court under US state and federal laws, including the US Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

April 2020: NSO seeks to dismiss the lawsuit stating that its dealings with foreign governments granted it immunity from lawsuits filed in U.S. courts on account of the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act (FSIA).

July 2020: The court rejects the charge and rules that the lawsuit can go forward following which NSO said that it was reviewing the ruling.

Troubles compounding for the NSO Group

The NSO Group has been struggling to contain the fallout from the Pegasus expose conducted by a consortium of media houses this year.  The investigation revealed a list of thousands of phone numbers believed to be purported targets of the spyware manufactured by the group.

Export restrictions: The US Government put export controls on four entities including the NSO Group and Candiru (Israel) by adding them to the Entity List following evidence that these entities developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used them to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics, and embassy workers,” as per a press release by the US Department of Commerce.

Investigations by law enforcement: Several Israeli government officials visited the office of the NSO Group, as revealed by a statement from Israel’s Ministry of Defense. The officials were investigating revelations in news reports that the firm’s surveillance technology was used to target journalists, activists, politicians, and business executives, among others.

Lawsuits: Reporters Without Borders (RSF) plans to bring a lawsuit against the NSO Group in several countries after Pegasus was reportedly used to spy on journalists across the world, Daniel Bastard, Head of Asia-Pacific Desk at RSF had said in a television panel discussion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ