wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

What could have led to Jack Dorsey’s resignation and who is replacing him?

During his time as CEO, Dorsey faced pressure from a stakeholder group that aggressively pushed for changes.

Published

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO and one of its four founders, has stepped down from his role at the company, he announced in an email sent internally, and later tweeted. Dorsey said he would be staying on the company’s board until 2022, when his term reportedly ends. In his email, he said that during this time he will be guiding the new CEO (former CTO) Parag Agrawal and board chair Bret Taylor with the transition, after which he will leave.

In his email, Dorsey said that his resignation was his own decision.

There’s a lot of talk about the importance of company being founder-led. Ultimately, I believe that’s severely limiting and a single point of failure. I’ve worked hard to ensure this company can break form its founding and founders. — Internal email by Jack Dorsey

However, Twitter’s low stock growth coupled with one of the company’s investors saying last year that they were keen on replacing Dorsey, may have played a role in his stepping down.

Problems raised with Dorsey’s leadership

Dorsey, who founded Twitter in 2006 has had multiple shifts in his position at the social media platform – Dorsey was fired from his position as CEO in 2008 due to alleged mismanagement and absenteeism, following which he was reinstated in 2015 and moved through higher positions before announcing his resignation yesterday. Among Dorsey’s critics, the most vocal has been Elliot Management Corp., an activist investor group that bought a 4% stake in the company and pushed for changes soon after.

Metrics and money: Elliot Management’s agreement with Twitter involved ‘aggressive growth targets’ according to a report in Platformer. This involved growing its user base by 20% last year, speeding up revenue growth, and increasing its market share as an advertiser – which the company has not gotten close to achieving. The company’s stock prices are also not very high, the report said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Part-time CEO: Following its investment, Elliot Management tried to replace four board members with its own nominees to reportedly pressure Dorsey to improve Twitter’s stock prices or leave Square, the payments company he founded and ran alongside Twitter. Dorsey’s involvement with Square became an issue in 2015 as well when the company’s board said ‘it would consider only a full-time employee’ for  CEO – before changing its mind.

What do we know about the new company leaders?

Parag Agrawal: In Dorsey’s email, he mentions that Agrawal started off as an engineer in the company a decade ago, rising the ranks to become the Chief Technology Officer. According to reports, Parag was heavily involved in projects like BlueSky (Twitter’s attempt at setting open standards for decentralised social media platforms), addressing racial bias in photo previews, addressing a 2018 password bug, etc.

Bret Taylor: An existing board member, Bret Taylor, the Chief Operating Officer and President of Salesforce Inc. will now be the chairman of the board. In his email, Dorsey said that he had asked Taylor to become a board member after he became CEO. “He understands entreprenuership, taking risks, companies at massive scale, technologies, products and he’s an engineer,” Dorsey said.

A key position possibly lies vacant in Twitter India

Meanwhile, there is ambiguity over Twitter India’s current Director of Public Policy. While the company had started hiring for a public policy head for India and South Asia earlier this year, after former executive Mahima Kaul resigned, it is unclear if the position has been filled. Twitter has since removed the listing from its website and professional networking site Linkedin, although no formal announcement of a replacement has been made.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

5 hours ago

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ