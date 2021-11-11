wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

TikTok dives into gaming with Disco Loco 3D as fight for average user time heats up

This is not the first time a social media company has leveraged gaming to drive up user engagement.

Published

TikTok will dabble in mobile gaming by collaborating with social gaming giant Zynga, according to a report in TechCrunch. The short-video platform is rolling out an HTML5 game called ‘Disco Loco 3D’, as per an announcement from Zynga. The game will be live on both iOS and Android across North American markets at first.

The company revealed that the game will measure its audience’s general interest in gaming within the app; the game has not been monetised yet, TikTok informed TechCrunch, adding that there are no in-app purchases or revenue share on the game’s earnings.

TikTok’s collaboration with Zynga will not be an exclusive one as the platform is engaged in discussions with other game makers as well, TechCrunch reported. The Zynga press release described the game as a “single-player endless runner game where players collect their own dance moves while challenging friends and followers on the popular entertainment platform”.

Major social media platforms like Netflix, Facebook, and Google are all betting big on gaming in order to entice users to spend more time on their platforms. HTML5-based mobile gaming is often leveraged to reach a large number of global users, especially in emerging markets where consumers may not own sophisticated phones or be able to afford data plans, TechCrunch explained. 

Social media companies’ tryst with gaming

This is not the first time a social media company has leveraged gaming to drive up user engagement. In fact, many companies have thrown their hat in the ring: 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Google: The company launched its HTML5 gaming platform GameSnacks, which was expanded this year across Google Chrome’s new tab page in countries like India, Indonesia, Nigeria and Kenya. It wanted to test whether lightweight, casual games resonate with people who use the internet via low memory devices on 2G and 3G networks.

Meta: The company, when it was still known as Facebook, stepped into cloud gaming in 2020 with the launch of Facebook Gaming on the web and Android. Facebook has also rolled out fantasy gaming for its users in the US and Canada, as per a post on the company’s blog. 

Netflix: The company is attempting to improve its entertainment offerings by moving beyond movies and television series and the entry into gaming marked its biggest step in this new direction. Netflix formally announced its plans for gaming in an earnings call in July. The games have been launched on Android and iOS.

TikTok introduced a game focused on charitable fundraising on its platform earlier this year called “Garden of Good” built along with Feeding America, a nonprofit. The game must have given the company a taste of user interest in gaming. 

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ