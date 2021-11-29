wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Why telecom companies are asking DoT to reduce 5G prices by 60-70%

Industry body knocks on government’s doors on behalf of cash-strapped telecom companies looking for relief.

Published

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) representing major telcos Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone has asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to cut 5G base prices by close to 60%, according to a PTI report.

“COAI has asked the government for a drastic cut in spectrum price for the proliferation of digital connectivity and specially for ushering 5G services. It has requested the government to reduce the base price by more than half in the proposed spectrum auction,” a telecom operator representative told PTI.

A COAI representative confirmed that a letter was sent to the department but declined to share its contents with MediaNama, citing the need for confidentiality.

Due to highly competitive pricing in the past few years, India’s cash-strapped telecom companies are now looking to tariff hikes and sectoral reforms for some relief. The DoT might need to factor that in while setting 5G spectrum prices or accept the increasing tariffs and a delay in 5G adoption in India.

Telcos warn of no takers for 5G if prices remain the same

Telecom companies have recently warned that 5G spectrum rates need to be reasonable, or else the companies will not be able to participate in the 5G auctions:

  • Vodafone: In a recent analyst call, Vodafone MD Ravinder Takkar said that if the base rates for the 5G spectrum are not brought down, there will be no takers for the airwaves, ET has reported.
  • Airtel:  “We hope pricing on spectrum is made attractive by the government to ensure India benefits from a robust 5G ecosystem,” Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said in a recent investor call. He said that 5G Capex should not be “significantly higher” as compared to 4G.

Airtel raises tariffs, Vodafone and Jio follow

Last week, Airtel announced a 20-25% increase in tariffs for prepaid plans. The new prices will give Airtel “the elbow room to roll out 5G in India,” the company said in a press release.

Following Airtel’s announcement, both Jio and Vodafone have increased tariffs to the tune of 20%. Explaining the hike, Airtel said in the press release:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.” – Airtel Press Release

A stressed telecom sector means that urgent reforms are needed to maintain the status quo, or sharp price hikes are not too far into the future. “We have seen the worse now in terms of tariff wars and ARPU contraction,” Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said reently, indicating that tariffs will only rise from hereon.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Reporter at MediaNama. Email: nishant@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ