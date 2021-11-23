Swiggy takes on Zomato Pro with new subscription service offering free deliveries

Swiggy users will now be able to avail free deliveries on orders from over 70,000 restaurants if they enroll in the company’s single-tier subscription plan dubbed ‘Swiggy One’, according to a report in Livemint. The membership programme will replace the platform’s incumbent Swiggy SUPER programme, the report added. The food delivery major had revamped Swiggy SUPER in March this year offering three tiers—Binge, Bite and Bit—with increasing benefits, as per the report.

The company also announced that they will upgrade Swiggy SUPER’s users without additional cost to Swiggy One for the remainder of their plan. They will also give these users a month-long extension on their upgraded plans, Entrackr reported.

The food delivery space in India has seen the emergence of a duopoly — Zomato and Swiggy. Both platforms appear to be locked in the race to the top and closely follow each other’s moves.

How does Swiggy One size up against Zomato Pro?

Swiggy’s new plan will compete against Zomato Pro, Zomato’s own subscription plan which accrues benefits on food deliveries for its subscribers. But Swiggy One’s key offering of free deliveries is not available under Zomato Pro. Instead, Zomato has launched Zomato Pro Plus which offers free deliveries without any distance or surge fee. It is an invite-only service as of now.

Here’s a look at how these plans line up against each other:

Cost

Swiggy One: The membership comes with an introductory price of Rs. 299 for the first three months and Rs. 899 for 12 months.

Zomato Pro: A user can enroll in the programme for three months at Rs. 200 whereas an annual plan will cost Rs. 750, as stated on its website.

Benefits

Swiggy One: The plan will offer discounts up to 30 percent at restaurants that have partnered with Swiggy, as per Business Insider India. It also includes Instamart deliveries worth more than Rs. 99; Instamart is the name of Swiggy’s convenience grocery segment. The company also revealed that the subscription service will soon be available for Genie deliveries as well, Entrackr wrote in its report.

Zomato Pro: It provides additional discounts up to 40 percent on dining with no caps on usage or the discount. On the other hand, food deliveries are cheaper by 30 percent and faster by 20 percent as detailed by Zomato.

Geographical coverage

Swiggy One: The service is available in Lucknow, Pune, Trivandrum, and Vijayawada as of now but it will expand to 500 cities in the next two weeks, Business Insider reported.

Zomato Pro: It is live in nearly 40 cities and spans across more than 20,000 restaurants as per details available on its website.

Concerns raised by Swiggy’s delivery partners

Swiggy, in a notable omission, has not elaborated on how it will compensate its delivery partners in light of free deliveries. Here are some of the issues raised earlier by Swiggy’s delivery workers, one in particular who goes by the name Swiggy DE on Twitter:

No minimum wage or other benefits: Since delivery workers are classified as contract workers and not employees they do not receive a lot of the benefits that employees get such as minimum wage, provident fund, insurance, etc. “Our lives will change only when they treat us as their employees,” Swiggy DE tweeted.

Since delivery workers are classified as contract workers and not employees they do not receive a lot of the benefits that employees get such as minimum wage, provident fund, insurance, etc. “Our lives will change only when they treat us as their employees,” Swiggy DE tweeted. Payouts of around Rs 20 per order: Swiggy DE shared a screenshot showing earnings between Rs.10 to Rs.30 per order. Another delivery worker from Belgaum tweeted saying he receives Rs. 20 for 5 km and only one order per hour.” All we want is a better payout. Rs 8/km or Rs 35/order,” Swiggy DE tweeted. Swiggy responded to these allegations saying “the payouts shared here are selective and do not include other major components such as incentives” and that the “average delivery partner payout in Hyderabad was Rs 65 per order last month, with the highest performing partners making Rs 100 per order.”

Swiggy DE shared a screenshot showing earnings between Rs.10 to Rs.30 per order. Another delivery worker from Belgaum tweeted saying he receives Rs. 20 for 5 km and only one order per hour.” All we want is a better payout. Rs 8/km or Rs 35/order,” Swiggy DE tweeted. Not properly accounting for rising fuel prices: Despite fuel prices crossing Rs 100 in many cities, Swiggy and Zomato are not accounting for the increase. One rider shared a screenshot showing pay of Rs 35 for an 18 km delivery ride. He claimed that the petrol cost to deliver and come back is Rs 200. Both Zomato and Swiggy responded to Economic Times on this allegation. While Zomato said it has redesigned its rate card to factor in rising fuel prices, Swiggy said extra payment for petrol started in July. But riders say these measures don’t go far enough.

Despite fuel prices crossing Rs 100 in many cities, Swiggy and Zomato are not accounting for the increase. One rider shared a screenshot showing pay of Rs 35 for an 18 km delivery ride. He claimed that the petrol cost to deliver and come back is Rs 200.

MediaNama has reached out to Swiggy on how the new subscription plan will impact the earnings of delivery workers in the wake of these allegations. We will update this report if they respond.

