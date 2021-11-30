wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Can Elon Musk’s Starlink undermine the Indian government’s grip over internet access?

Internet from a constellation of satellites like Starlink gives rise to speculation around their ability to cut through local regulations.

Published

Starlink, a satellite-internet service under Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has been flagged by the Department of Telecommunications for selling internet services in India without having the relevant license. “Given the fact that Starlink is not a licensee, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised,” the DoT said in a press release on November 26.

The DoT has written to Starlink asking the company to refrain from offering internet services in India immediately. The company recently registered its business in India.

The Indian government seems to be worried that Starlink represents a threat to their control over internet access in the country. India is, after all, one of the world leaders in the frequency of internet shutdowns. Satellite-based internet services like Starlink have the potential to take matters off the government’s hands.

Power MediaNama’s coverage of the news that is defining the future of the Internet in India. Subscribe here.

DoT asked Starlink to refrain from offering internet services in India

Starlink is currently accepting orders for internet services in India through its website, a fact noted in the DoT’s press release which says:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“For rendering satellite based services in India, requisite license(s) from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India are required.  It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any license/authorization for rendering satellite based internet services that are being booked on their website. – Press Release by Department of Telecommunication

On entering any India-based address, the website allows you to deposit $99 and says:

“Starlink is targeting coverage in your area in 2022. Availability is subject to regulatory approval. Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.” — Starlink website (emphasis ours)

MediaNama has reached out to SpaceX regarding Starlink’s plans in India and will update the report once a response is received.

What is unique about Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite-based internet service by SpaceX. The idea behind Starlink is to make use of a constellation of thousands of satellites in low-earth orbit to provide internet services “across the globe,” according to the website.

  • Where it’s available: Starlink is currently available in 21 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and parts of Europe. Musk has not been shy about Starlink’s global ambitions:

  • Competitors: There are quite a few satellite constellations that have sprung up in the past few years to compete with Starlink. Significant competitors include Amazon’s Project Kuiper and Bharti Airtel-backed OneWeb constellations. Notably, OneWeb has partnered with ISRO for satellite launches starting in 2022.

Can satellite-based internet be free from government control?

There has been plenty of speculation around satellite-based internet providers and their ability to cut through local regulations. In certain instances, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has also touted Starlink’s ability to bypass government control:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, there are plenty of ways in which governments could exert control over the internet, even if it comes from a constellation of satellites. In a recent article for VICE, researcher Michael Caster listed a few such methods:

  • Corporate backlash: “If Elon Musk was persuaded to force Starlink internet into China’s backyard, Beijing would likely retaliate with production or import bans on Tesla,” Caster wrote, offering an example of corporate backlash.
  • Physical antennas: Satellite-based internet services will require physical terminals. Such terminals can be easily destroyed by willing governments.
  • Signal jamming: Another method cited by Caster is signal jamming, which involves the use of jammers to disrupt information flow in wireless data networks.

Also read:

Have something to add? Subscribe to MediaNama here and post your comment. 

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Reporter at MediaNama. Email: nishant@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

3 hours ago

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ