How cryptocurrencies get their value, are we in a bubble, and can crypto be regulated? Raghuram Rajan answers

In a wide-ranging interview with CNBC-TV18, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan shared his views on the valuation of cryptocurrencies, the problem with regulating them, and what can governments do to address this rapidly growing financial sector.

His views come as the Indian government is looking to introduce the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, during the winter session of the parliament, which is set to begin on November 29. While there is a lot of confusion as to whether the government will outright ban cryptocurrencies or take a more lenient approach, one thing is for certain: the discussions on cryptocurrencies are only getting started.

Where do cryptocurrencies get their value from and are we in a bubble?

Cryptocurrencies have two sources of value: Rajan explained that cryptocurrencies currently have to sources of value: It is a store of value that people buy as an asset thinking it will appreciate. But the underlying source of this appreciation is that; It can be used as a form of payment

Rajan explained that cryptocurrencies currently have to sources of value: We do not need 6000 cryptocurrencies for payments:

“Do we really need six to 6000 cryptocurrencies to do payments? One or two, maybe a handful are what are going to survive to be used as payments, even if the technology is so useful that it substitutes for cash and fiat currency issued by the central banks. So that would suggest that most cryptos are unlikely to survive with high values going forward because there’s no use case for them” – Rajan

We are in a bubble: If cryptocurrencies have value only because people think they’ll have more value down the line, then that’s what we call a bubble, Rajan said.

Why is it difficult to regulate cryptocurrencies?

We do not understand the asset well: “I think the issue across the world is what can regulators do? What is it that they understand about this asset? In the case of a chit fund, you know that it’s taking money and what you can do is ensure that it’s invested appropriately. In the case of stablecoins, you know that they promise to preserve a certain value for their currency in terms of fiat currency. So there are clear reasons for regulating there and clear ways you can regulate. Much harder for the standard cryptocurrency, which is essentially a token issued to the public and the public is buying it. It’s not clear for what reason,” Rajan said.

What can regulators do?

Central banks should ensure their currency is strong and stable to make cryptocurrencies less attractive: Central banks should ensure their currencies are strong and stable and they control inflation. “Those are the things central banks can do to ensure that these alternative currencies don’t become too attractive in the hands of people,” Rajan said.”You can’t completely eliminate [cryptocurrencies]. There will be some people who want some portion of it in their investment portfolios, investment managers sometimes advocating for that. But what you can do is prevent it from being a big part of the payment system by ensuring your own payments systems are attractive, fast, and your fiat currency holds its value.”

“Blockchain ways of transacting, which are much cheaper. The use of micropayments for services provided on the internet. The use of smart contracts to eliminate the intermediary. And to ensure that contracts can be done at low cost especially across borders. These are all useful uses of the technology and it would be inappropriate for us to make to ensure that these aren’t available to the Indian economy.” – Rajan

What are some worries caused by cryptocurrencies?

Do cryptocurrencies pose a serious problem of financial instability? Rajan said the current RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is right to be worried about the impact cryptocurrencies might have on financial stability because like any technology it can be used for good and bad and “it’s worth investigating this further and understanding what the technology is and how it can be channeled towards good.”

Rajan said the current RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is right to be worried about the impact cryptocurrencies might have on financial stability because like any technology it can be used for good and bad and “it’s worth investigating this further and understanding what the technology is and how it can be channeled towards good.” Dollarisation is only a worry if central banks are not doing a good job: When the interviewer suggested the bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies might result in the problem of dollarisation because these currencies are only denominated in dollars, Rajan replied saying dollarisation is an issue for countries have volatile currency such as Venezuela. But in India, companies and people will still prefer using the rupee because it doesn’t fluctuate so much. “Credible central banks can certainly maintain the value of the fiat currency and ensure that it’s not substituted by some kind of crypto, which fluctuates all the time,” Rajan said.

