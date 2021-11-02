wordpress blog stats
Government agencies ask panel to be excused from India’s Data Protection Bill: Report

With a report on the bill coming, the parliamentary panel studying it has been reportedly taking inputs from various stakeholders.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the Income Tax (IT) department have asked the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) reviewing India’s draft Data Protection Bill to be exempt from it, according to reports in The Hindu and Hindustan Times. This comes despite the 2019 draft of the same bill being criticised for providing broad exemptions to government bodies under some clauses.

The UIDAI asked for blanket exemptions from the draft bill since it was already being governed by the Aadhaar Act, reported The Hindu. The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 lays down how the unique ID will be used for welfare delivery, also covering how data will be collected and shared, although, it has been criticised for not having enough privacy safeguards. The data protection bill is expected to govern how Indian citizens’ data can be used and processed and lays down provisions on setting up a data protection regulator, data localisation requirements, exemptions for government authorities, and so on.

Our fear is that the Bill, if implemented in the present form, may create two distinct ecosystems. One with the government agencies who will be completely out of the ambit of the law, giving them complete freedom to deal with the personal data. And the second will be private data fiduciaries who will have to deal with every letter in the law. — A committee member as quoted in the HT report

Interestingly, it was Aadhaar which had led to the Right to Privacy judgement of 2018 and before that the creation of the Justice B.N. Srikrishna committee who drafted the first iteration of India’s proposed privacy law — the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018.

Which stakeholders are giving their inputs?

The JPC is currently on a tour of Mumbai and Bengaluru where they are meeting various stakeholders and visiting data processing centres, according to an ET report. The committee has met officials of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), National Payments Corp of India (NPCI), State Bank of India (SBI), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). In Bengaluru, the committee has had meetings with Infosys, Wipro, and other IT firms, the report added.

Concerns around stakeholder representation

The need for another round of stakeholder consultations on the bill, given reports of new changes to the draft, was raised by Maadhyam, in a letter to Chairman P.P. Chaudhary and other members of the JPC.

The civic-engagement group which is focused on parliamentary affairs said that “civil society had largely been ignored”, and urged the JPC to hold consultations with a wider group of stakeholders, beyond industry representations. According to Maadhyam, the following have been invited for consultation:

  • 18 corporate and industry bodies
  • 8 ministry and government bodies
  • 4 law firms or law schools
  • 3 think tanks or advocacy groups
  • No civil society organisations, citizen groups, or independent experts.

Adequacy concerns around exemptions in data protection bill

Dr. Ralf Sauer, a senior official in the European Commission, talked about exemptions provided to government agencies under the draft PDP Bill, during PrivacyNama 2021 – a global conference on privacy regulations held by MediaNama on October 6 and 7.

“We had some question marks on some of the grounds for processing for public authorities, and whether they were always sufficiently framed. The corollary to this is that there was a clause at some point that allowed for broad exceptions from the data protection rules which put a shadow over the law. There are certain safeguards that would be limited or completely restricted on grounds of public interest or public policy,” Dr Sauer said. (emphasis ours)

Written By

I cover health and education technology for MediaNama. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

