wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Expert committee supports having a separate non-personal data regulator: Report

The panel of experts and the IT Ministry appear to take different sides on the issue.

Published

A national non-personal data protection (NPD) authority must be established by the Indian government according to a recommendation by a committee led by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, Economic Times reported. The recommendation has been made in the draft Bill and the final report submitted to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) two months ago, the report added.

The final report also classifies companies that control high amounts of data as “data businesses” and explains what constitutes a “high value data” set; the government or other companies will be able to access these data sets at a price decided by the market forces, as per ET.

The expert committee had come out with a draft in July 2020, and released a revised version on which it invited comments from stakeholders in December 2020. The final report takes into account all the feedback received by the expert committee. The committee’s job was to study use cases of NPD and prescribe a regulatory structure for NPD in the country.

NPD can be defined as data without any Personally Identifiable Information such as:

  • Data not related to individuals/national persons (weather, from industrial sensors, from public infrastructure).
  • Data that has been anonymised or aggregated so that individual data is not identifiable.

An authority on NPD is crucial in implementing the law laid down by the government, however, it is likely that a separate authority for NPD will clash with the authority envisaged in the draft bill for personal data. 

Concerns around the regulatory body

The Indian government has not yet released the copy of the report or acknowledged its receipt publicly so it is difficult to comment on what is the scope of the authority.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Need for regulation not established: Alok Prasanna Kumar, co-founder and lead, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy Karnataka, in MediaNama’s discussion on the revised report on a Non-Personal Data Governance Framework, was not convinced if the state “should be involved as a regulator yet”. “The concerns (around NPD) raised are valid, it’s just that they don’t necessarily lead to the conclusion that we need a non-personal data authority, or rather, that we need regulation, which will necessarily help us for sovereignty,” Kumar said. 

Conflict with other bodies: Kumar said that the proposed Non-Personal Data authority could be in conflict with other institutions. “One is the proposed Data Protection Authority under the PDP bill. Another is the Competition Commission of India, and the third is the Central Information Commission. A lot of the data that we’re talking about might be sitting with government agencies and it might be possible to get some of this data by filing an RTI application,” Kumar said.

MoS IT bats for a single regulator: “We should not have a proliferation of regulators—a personal data regulator and a non-personal data regulator. There are some businesses that enjoy this kind of arbitrage opportunity that is represented by multiple regulators. I will have no problem if there is a convergence of regulatory entities or institutions for the entire data economy,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, at CyFy 2021 in a session on regulation of the digital ecosystem in India.

It remains to be seen whether these lacunae have been addressed in the final report. 

Understanding the NPD authority

The committee recommended that the focus of the regulatory body for governing Non Personal Data, should be on “unlocking value in non-personal data for India.”

“Unlike CCI”, the committee report says, the Non Personal Data Authority “will be a proactive actor providing early and continued support for Indian digital industry and startups, and ensuring that necessary data is available for the community.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Here are some of the committee’s recommendations regarding the NPDA:

  • Industry Participation: It must be created with industry participation.
  • Regulatory harmonisation: It should be harmonised with other bodies (DPA, CCI etc)
  • Functions: The NPDA will create,
    • An Enforcing framework for:
      1. Establishing the rights of India and its communities over NPD
      2. Address privacy, reidentification of anonymised personal data and prevent misuse of and harms from data
      3. Adjudicate only when a data custodian refuses to share data with data trustee
    • An Enabling framework for:
      1. Unlocking economic benefit from NPD for India and communities
      2. Create a data sharing framework
      3. Manage meta-data directory of data businesses in India
  • Sectoral regulators can build additional data regulations over those developed by the NPDA

MediaNama’s take: Giving a regulator competing goals (unlocking economic benefit from data versus consumer protection – addressing privacy and misuse harms) is a bad idea, and will create complications when the regulator has to balance the risk of privacy and misuse harms when it comes to enabling access to certain datasets.

It will only be clear whether the committee has accounted for these issues once the government releases the final report to the public.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ