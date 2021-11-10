Will Netflix’s new short-form video feature for kids lure them away from TikTok?

Netflix is launching a TikTok-like feature for kids titled “Kids Clips” to help them discover programming on their platform, according to a report in Bloomberg. The new segment is in a testing phase and builds on a feature called “Fast Laughs” launched earlier this year that showcases comedy clips, the report added.

The “Kids Clips” feature will launch on Netflix’s iOS app; it will play short videos from the company’s existing catalogue of children’s programming. Netflix plans to add new clips daily based on its current and future offerings, Bloomberg reported.

Netflix has been busy of late trying to drive up its user retention and the average time a user spends on its platform.

What will this feature look like?

The videos in this feature will play horizontally as opposed to vertically as is the case with TikTok and Netflix’s own Fast Laughs. The clips will take over the entire screen and children will only be able to watch 10 to 20 clips at a time, Bloomberg reported.

The clips will autoplay but parents can disable this in their settings, TechCrunch wrote in its report. However, the Kids Clips feature will mirror the kid’s profile maturity settings, Netflix told TechCrunch.

The feature will be live in the US and Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, as well as markets such as Canada, Australia, the UK, and Ireland, the business news website revealed. It is not clear if the feature will be available in India.

Netflix bets on gaming

The streaming giant has also introduced gaming in the last few months.

“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone,” video streaming giant Netflix announced on November 2 as it launched a set of new mobile games.

The company is attempting to improve its entertainment offerings by moving beyond movies and television series and the entry into gaming marks its biggest step in this new direction. The reason Netflix chose gaming for this experiment was also hinted in its earnings calls where the company said that the platform competes for screen time with not just other streaming companies but firms like Epic Games, the company behind the popular Fortnite game. It remains to be seen if gaming increases Netflix’s revenues and bolsters its subscriber base.

