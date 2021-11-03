wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Microsoft jumps on the metaverse bandwagon with immersive video calling and 3D spaces

This announcement comes days after Facebook announced its corporate rebranding to emphasise its focus on the metaverse.

Published

A Microsoft building

“It’s no longer just looking at camera view of a factory floor. You can be on the floor. It’s no longer just video conferencing with colleagues. You can be with them in the same room,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on November 2 announcing the company’s plans for the metaverse.

At an event called Microsoft Ignite, the company revealed its efforts to build for the metaverse, including Mesh, an immersive space within Microsoft Teams that lets you interact with avatars of colleagues in a 3D environment.

Microsoft’s announcement comes days after Facebook announced its corporate rebranding to Meta to represent its focus on the metaverse. If the priorities of big tech companies are any indication, the metaverse might just be the “successor to the internet,” even if we don’t fully understand it yet.

Microsoft announces workplace tools focused on the metaverse

“The metaverse enables shared experiences across both the physical and digital worlds,” Microsoft said in a blog post outlining how the company understands the concept. Here are two products Microsoft has announced for the metaverse:

  • Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces: This product will allow organisations to use and analyse ‘observational data’ at a physical location. As an example, with cameras pointed at the entry of a store, the software will be able to collect statistics related to footfall. Microsoft will make Connected Spaces available for preview in December this year.

    Dynamic 365 Connected Spaces can be used to measure footfall. Image Credits: Microsoft

     

  • Mesh for Microsoft Teams:  “Now, everyone in a meeting can be present without being physically present using personalized avatars and immersive spaces that can be accessed from any device, with no special equipment needed.” Microsoft said while announcing its new 3D video-conferencing tool. Mesh will be released in 2022.

    Preview of Mesh. Image Courtesy: Microsoft

What is the metaverse all about?

The metaverse is being touted as “the next evolution of social connection” and “successor to the internet,” but what exactly is the metaverse?

History of the term: The term metaverse was first coined in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 dystopian science fiction novel Snow Crash in which avatars of humans interact with each other and software agents in a 3D space. While Microsoft’s products sound very similar, the company was desperate to clarify that their usage of the term ‘metaverse’ does not come from Snow Crash.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Where does it come from, then? Microsoft defines the metaverse as “a persistent, digital world that is connected to many aspects of the physical world, including people, places and things.”

The metaverse enables shared experiences across both the physical and digital worlds. As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, the metaverse can help people meet up in a digital environment, make meetings more comfortable with the use of avatars and facilitate creative collaboration from all around the world. — Microsoft

For Microsoft, the metaverse is all about meetings and presentations with digital avatars, but critics argue that the concept is much broader than that. You can read our deep dive into the metaverse to fully understand everything that the term stands for.

Interesting takes on big tech’s metaverse announcements

After announcements from Facebook and Microsoft regarding the metaverse, key commentators have poked fun at big tech’s flawed understanding of the metaverse. Here are a few interesting takes:

  • Matthew Ball: The term ‘metaverse’ was first popularised by Matthew Ball in a highly influential blog post in January 2020. Ball criticised Microsoft’s attempts to define the Metaverse on Twitter.

    • Shaan Puri: Founder and investor Shaan Puri also took to Twitter to explain his theory of the metaverse, according to which it is a moment in time when “our digital life is worth more to us than our physical life.”

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Reporter at MediaNama. Email: nishant@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ