wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Karnataka government working on blockchain platform for e-procurement

Decentralised blockchain networks are rapidly emerging as a fix that could keep out public corruption, among other reasons.

Published

The Karnataka government is developing a permission-based blockchain network that is intended to work as a decentralised trust and efficiency layer for all e-Government Procurement (e-GP) systems across the country, according to a press release.

In this regard, an IIT-Kanpur-backed startup CRUBN has partnered with the Karnataka government’s Centre for Smart Governance. In brief, according to the release, the proposed blockchain network will —

  • Be used for validating claims of suppliers along with their identities.
  • Connect all e-GP systems through a network, which will help retrieve and validate relevant supplier data between various e-GP systems that are in use within India.
  • Digitise bank guarantees by powering them using blockchain. “Tokenisation of bank guarantees would mean that they will become a more acceptable instrument of transaction than they are now,” the release read.

MediaNama has reached out to Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, for more clarifications about this blockchain proposal. The report will be updated when we receive a response.

The poor security of existing e-procurement portals has increasingly come under the scanner. In 2019, a hacker allegedly tried to steal Rs 46 crore from the Karnataka government’s e-procurement cell and succeeded in stealing Rs 11.5 crore, according to an Economic Times report.

Blockchain terms and conditions to be decided by consortium

According to the release —

  • The blockchain network will be governed by the terms and conditions decided by the consortium of e-GP systems across the country.
  • The blockchain system can be used as the national de-duplicated supplier data store.

How will blockchain help in e-procurement? “Any e-GP system can depend upon the trust that Blockchain guarantees to authenticate supplier details. This will potentially save enormous costs associated with tender processing and make the process simpler and efficient,” the release said.

The World Economic Forum, in a paper titled “How governments can leverage policy and blockchain technology to stunt public corruption”, said that blockchain enables —

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Permanent and tamper-evident record keeping
  • Real-time transparency and auditability
  • Automated smart contracts

Blockchain makes it more difficult to remove records of bids and public comments, or to alter bid or tender offers once submitted. This decentralizes decision-making, oversight and record-keeping, enhances transparency and devolves power away from authorities who might be prone to corruption — World Economic Forum

Karnataka’s bitcoin scam bites back

A 26-year-old hacker, Srikrishna Ramesh, who allegedly infiltrated Karnataka’s e-procurement portal is also the prime accused in a bitcoin scam that the Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police stumbled on during investigations in a drugs case in 2020, according to a report by The Print.

The scam has possible political ramifications and has put the state’s Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the spotlight. “There is information about the involvement of influential politicians of Karnataka in Drugs & Bitcoin scam. It is concerning that the investigating officers are trying to close the case to help those politicians. @BJP4India govt should not use their power to divert the investigation. They should ensure that the guilty is punished,” Congress party leader Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

6 days ago

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ