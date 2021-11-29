wordpress blog stats
Active Mobile Connections in India up by 3.9 million in September 2021: TRAI

The top three telecom operators account for about 94% of all active connections in India.

A telecom tower

While Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 4.7 million and 0.06 million active connections in September, Vi – formerly Vodafone Idea (down 0.75 million) – saw declines, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). India saw a growth of 3.9 million active mobile connections in September 2021.


In terms of the number of connections, Reliance Jio leads with 424.8 million connections, followed by Airtel with 354.5 million connections. Further, Reliance Jio and Airtel lost 19.02 million and 1.08 million connections in September 2021 while Vi added over 0.27 million connections.

State-wise data


In terms of active connections, North East leads with 95.14% of active connections, followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, J&K, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Mumbai has only 73.73% of active connections, the lowest among all circles. The UP (East) circle has the highest number of connections, with 101.8 million connections (101,867,942 to be exact). Maharashtra is second, with 93.8 million (93,821,237) connections, and Bihar is third, with 86.9 million (86,938,036) connections.

Active Connections

In September 2021, Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio accounted for 94% of total active mobile connections in India, as per TRAI data. The active connections data represents peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) data for the month and, in case intra-circle roaming is still operational, might indicate double-counting of users.

Key statistics

  • There were 995.7 million active connections in September 2021.
  • Airtel has 97.86% of active connections on its network – the highest among all telcos. Airtel has included Tata Teleservices customers on its network.
  • Vodafone Idea has the second-highest active connection base, at 87.31%.

Written By
Written By

MediaNama's mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

