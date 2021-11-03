How the IT Rules FAQs add to the arbitrariness and confusion around the rules

In an attempt to “bring clarity as well as to explain the nuances of the due diligence to be followed by intermediaries,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on November 1 published a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the IT Rules 2021. But the FAQs add to the arbitrariness and confusion around the rules on many fronts.

Although these FAQs are not part of any legal document and should not be considered as part of official rules, they are the closest we have to standard operating procedures (SOPs) which the government said will be released at a later date.

What is and what isn’t a social media intermediary?

Definition of social media intermediary: The IT Rules describe a social media intermediary as:

An intermediary which primarily or solely enables online interaction between two or more users and allows them to create, upload, share, disseminate, modify or access information using its services.

What’s the problem here? The problem with this definition is that it is broad enough to cover various kinds of online entities that do not necessarily function like traditional social media companies. For example payment gateways that enable chat features between merchants and consumers qualify as social media intermediaries. Other unintended targets are SaaS companies like Freshworks and Zoho, business messaging products like Slack and Microsoft Teams, and edtech platforms like Byjus. We also had reports on how certain services, iMessage for example, do not have to comply with the rules even though they function similarly to other platforms that are covered. For these reasons, multiple stakeholders sought clarification on what qualifies as social media intermediary and what doesn’t.

Clarification provided by the government: The IT Rules FAQs clarify that social media intermediaries can be determined based on the following: Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online interaction should be primary purpose: “To qualify as a social media intermediary, enabling of online interactions should be the primary or sole purpose of the intermediary. Therefore, typically, an entity which has some other primary purpose, but only incidentally enables online interactions, may not be considered as a social media intermediary.”

“To qualify as a social media intermediary, enabling of online interactions should be the primary or sole purpose of the intermediary. Therefore, typically, an entity which has some other primary purpose, but only incidentally enables online interactions, may not be considered as a social media intermediary.” What qualifies as online interaction? The FAQs states the following ground to determine “enabling of online interaction”: “Facilitates socialization/social networking, including the ability of a user to increase their reach and following, within the platform via specific features like “follow”/“subscribe” etc.” “Ability of enabling virality of content by facilitation of sharing. Virality, in this context, means the tendency of any content to be circulated rapidly and widely from one internet user to another.” “Offers opportunity to interact with unknown persons or users.”

The FAQs states the following ground to determine “enabling of online interaction”:

Problem with the clarification:

What services are exempt because of this? While this clarification is useful in excluding services like payment gateways or edtech platforms because their primary purpose is not enabling online interaction, there is still a lot of uncertainty around determining whether or not a platform qualifies. For example, if Apple is an intermediary, then the company’s primary purpose is building hardware and operating systems, and iMessage and FaceTime are ancillary services. Does this exempt iMessage? Does Strava, which fits the social networking criterion described above, get an exemption because it is primarily a fitness app? Do podcast apps that allow users to subscribe/follow qualify as social media intermediaries? Can platforms like YouTube and Vimeo ask for an exception because they primarily enable video sharing and interaction such as through comments is a secondary function?

While this clarification is useful in excluding services like payment gateways or edtech platforms because their primary purpose is not enabling online interaction, there is still a lot of uncertainty around determining whether or not a platform qualifies. For example, if Apple is an intermediary, then the company’s primary purpose is building hardware and operating systems, and iMessage and FaceTime are ancillary services. Does this exempt iMessage? Does Strava, which fits the social networking criterion described above, get an exemption because it is primarily a fitness app? Do podcast apps that allow users to subscribe/follow qualify as social media intermediaries? Can platforms like YouTube and Vimeo ask for an exception because they primarily enable video sharing and interaction such as through comments is a secondary function? What about interaction between known users? Why is the government specifying interaction with “unknown persons or users” as a qualifying criterion? What defines an unknown user and does the interaction between known users not qualify as “enabling online interaction?”

Why are e-mail providers and online storage companies exempted? The IT Rules FAQs further throw in a curveball by explicitly exempting certain services:

Typically, any intermediary whose primary purpose is enabling commercial or business-oriented transactions, provide access to internet or search-engine services, e-mail service or online storage service, etc. will not qualify as a social media intermediary.