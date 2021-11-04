wordpress blog stats
PrivacyNama Interview: Raymund Liboro, Privacy Commissioner of Philippines

Published

Raymund Liboro

On 22 October, MediaNama interviewed Raymund Liboro, Privacy Commissioner of Philippines as part of #PrivacyNama 2021 to discuss what it takes to build and run a data protection authority.

Some aspects, among several others, covered in this interview:

  • The early days of the National Privacy Commission
  • How the National Privacy Commission prioritises which cases to take
  • The first big case that the National Privacy Commission took on, and how they dealt with it
  • The structure of the National Privacy Commission and how it engages with other regulators
  • Priorities of Data Protection Authorities and how they build structures for effective functioning
  • The role of advocacy from Data Protection Authorities in enabling an environment conducive to privacy
  • How the National Privacy Commission works with Chief Data Protection Officers
  • Managing customer complaints

Commissioner Liboro was also part of the PrivacyNama session on the Operationalisation of Privacy legislation.

Reporter at MediaNama. Email: nishant@medianama.com

