PrivacyNama Interview: Raymund Liboro, Privacy Commissioner of Philippines

On 22 October, MediaNama interviewed Raymund Liboro, Privacy Commissioner of Philippines as part of #PrivacyNama 2021 to discuss what it takes to build and run a data protection authority.

Some aspects, among several others, covered in this interview:

The early days of the National Privacy Commission

How the National Privacy Commission prioritises which cases to take

The first big case that the National Privacy Commission took on, and how they dealt with it

The structure of the National Privacy Commission and how it engages with other regulators

Priorities of Data Protection Authorities and how they build structures for effective functioning

The role of advocacy from Data Protection Authorities in enabling an environment conducive to privacy

How the National Privacy Commission works with Chief Data Protection Officers

Managing customer complaints

Commissioner Liboro was also part of the PrivacyNama session on the Operationalisation of Privacy legislation.

