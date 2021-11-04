PrivacyNama Interview: Raymund Liboro, Privacy Commissioner of Philippines

On 22 October, MediaNama interviewed Raymund Liboro, Privacy Commissioner of Philippines as part of #PrivacyNama 2021 to discuss what it takes to build and run a data protection authority.
Some aspects, among several others, covered in this interview:
- The early days of the National Privacy Commission
- How the National Privacy Commission prioritises which cases to take
- The first big case that the National Privacy Commission took on, and how they dealt with it
- The structure of the National Privacy Commission and how it engages with other regulators
- Priorities of Data Protection Authorities and how they build structures for effective functioning
- The role of advocacy from Data Protection Authorities in enabling an environment conducive to privacy
- How the National Privacy Commission works with Chief Data Protection Officers
- Managing customer complaints
Commissioner Liboro was also part of the PrivacyNama session on the Operationalisation of Privacy legislation.
