PrivacyNama Interview: Marit Hansen, State Data Protection Commissioner of Schleswig-Holstein in Germany

On 14 October, MediaNama interviewed Marit Hansen, State Data Protection Commissioner of Schleswig-Holstein in Germany as a part of #PrivacyNama 2021 to discuss what it takes to run a data protection authority.
Some aspects covered in this interview:
- Commissioner Hansen’s journey to becoming a Data Protection Commissioner, as a technologist
- How the Data Protection Authorities in Germany are structured
- How Data Protection Authorities work with governments, and what structural safeguards need to be put into place
- How Data Protection Authorities are funded
- Activities that Data Protection Authorities need to prioritise
- Setting up processes related to privacy by default, privacy by design.
- Working with companies to enable the right environment for privacy, especially when it comes to companies taking calculated risks with privacy violations
- Impact of criminal liability on implementation of privacy legislation
- Setting up systems to deal with consumer complaints
Commissioner Hansen was also part of the PrivacyNama session on the Operationalisation of Privacy legislation.
