PrivacyNama Interview: Marit Hansen, State Data Protection Commissioner of Schleswig-Holstein in Germany

On 14 October, MediaNama interviewed Marit Hansen, State Data Protection Commissioner of Schleswig-Holstein in Germany as a part of #PrivacyNama 2021 to discuss what it takes to run a data protection authority.

Some aspects covered in this interview:

Commissioner Hansen’s journey to becoming a Data Protection Commissioner, as a technologist

How the Data Protection Authorities in Germany are structured

How Data Protection Authorities work with governments, and what structural safeguards need to be put into place

How Data Protection Authorities are funded

Activities that Data Protection Authorities need to prioritise

Setting up processes related to privacy by default, privacy by design.

Working with companies to enable the right environment for privacy, especially when it comes to companies taking calculated risks with privacy violations

Impact of criminal liability on implementation of privacy legislation

Setting up systems to deal with consumer complaints

Commissioner Hansen was also part of the PrivacyNama session on the Operationalisation of Privacy legislation.

