wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Internet and SMS services restricted in Amravati as district sees unrest

India has frequently been credited with the highest number of annual internet shutdowns in the world.

Published

There’s a new internet shutdown incident in India and this time it’s in the Amravati district of Maharashtra, MediaNama has confirmed. Mobile internet and SMS services have been suspended in the district, according to Harshwardhan Pawar, district information officer. While the restrictions were put in place on November 13, they will continue until November 16.

An official order has been passed to that effect by the Maharashtra Home Department, Pawar said. However, MediaNama could not obtain and verify a copy of the order. The district has been under curfew after violence erupted reportedly in reaction to news of communal violence in Tripura.

In 2020, India recorded 109 out of 155 net shutdowns that took place worldwide, according to a report by Access Now. Last year, while hearing pleas that challenged curbs imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, the Supreme Court declared that access to the internet is a fundamental right.

Be a part of the community that supports MediaNama’s work to keep the Internet open. Subscribe here

Legal provisions related to internet shutdowns

The judgement in Bhasin v Union of India delivered by the Supreme Court asked magistrates signing off on internet shutdown orders to ‘apply their mind’ and ‘follow the doctrine of proportionality’. The judgement also said that such orders need to be placed in the public domain so that they can be challenged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The complete curb of the internet must be considered by the state only as an extraordinary measure. Any order that has been passed to restrict/suspend internet services shall be subject to judicial scrutiny. — Supreme Court of India

According to the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules, 2017 only the Secretary of the State (independently or under instruction from the Secretary under Ministry of Home Affairs) can order internet shutdowns. An amendment to the rules, notified in November 2020, held that such orders can only be valid for 15 days at a time.

Related: There Needs To Be A Global Coalition For Tracking Internet Shutdowns

Three internet shutdowns in just 2 months

  • Rajasthan government shut down the internet in various districts to curb cheating during the administrative services examination being held in the state in October.
  • Kashmir saw restrictions on mobile internet services amidst civilian killings in October.
  • Haryana government restricted mobile internet services in at least three districts of Haryana in view of the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal in September.

Also read:

Have something to add? Subscribe to MediaNama here and post your comment. 

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover health and education technology for MediaNama. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ