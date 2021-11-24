All the signs that suggest India’s crypto bill won’t ban cryptocurrencies outright

To create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The Bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses. (emphasis ours)

The unchanged description has caused many crypto investors in India to panic, and prices of all major cryptocurrencies have plummeted after the agenda was circulated. Developments over the past few months, however, strongly indicate that the crypto bill will not seek to ban major cryptocurrencies.

What we know about India’s approach to crypto regulation

The internet is currently abuzz with speculation around the term ‘private cryptocurrencies’. We don’t know if it refers to privately-held cryptocurrencies, the use of crypto assets as currencies (i.e. payments), or just all cryptocurrencies that aren’t controlled by the RBI. The government’s statements and discussions with stakeholders, however, indicate that the bill is not likely to entail a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies: