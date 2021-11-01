wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Legal notice to Hyderabad Police seeks action against cops searching citizens’ phones

The Hyderabad Police has a history of introducing privacy-invasive measures that appear to not have any legal backing.

Published

Hyderabad City Police was sent a legal notice seeking information and an immediate end to surveillance activities which includes going through phones and chat details of passers-by to allegedly look for Ganja-related conversations.

In the legal notice sent by independent privacy and security researcher Srinivas Kodali, with assistance from the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), Kodali argued that the phone-checking drive was not backed by a judicial warrant and hence, not permissible under the law. He requested Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to stop the search activities and take action against the police officials who were taking up such operations under Hyderabad Police Act 1348 Fajli; else he said that he “would seek further legal remedy including but not limited to approaching appropriate judicial fora”.

It is clear and apparent that the questioned activity is not backed by judicial warrants, nor is it part of any ongoing investigation requiring such mass-scale invasion of citizens’ privacy. The citizens on whose mobile phones some allegedly objectionable content is being found are being sent to police stations. This suggests that the police officers are engaging in a roving and fishing inquiry with no legal basis — Kodali in his legal notice to Hyderabad Police

First reported by Hyderabad-based Urdu daily Siasat, the Hyderabad Police has been setting up these checkpoints at various parts of the city including Jummerat Bazaar, Bhoiguda Kaman, Dhoolpet, Mangalhat, and so on. As per the video, the cops, working in three different shifts, appear to be stopping people whom they consider to be ‘suspicious’, checking their motorcycle or scooter, and asking for their phones.

The Hyderabad City Police has had a history of introducing tech-related invasive measures that seemingly do not have any legal backing. This is not even the first time that the city police have received such legal notice. A few months back, Hyderabad-based social activist SQ Masood sent a legal notice to Kumar asking the police to stop using artificial intelligence-based tools like facial recognition systems for enforcing COVID-19 lockdowns.

What does the legal notice say?

Kodali listed these salient legal points while arguing against the police’s phone searching activities:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Criminal Procedure Code 1973: Kodali said that the police officers have no powers under Criminal Procedure Code 1973, or any other statute to stop citizens and “request” that they unlock their mobile phones and proceed to search the contents of such devices to find evidence of any alleged illegal activity.

Virendra Khanna v State of Karnataka & Anr: Kodali pointed out that the Karnataka HC in the Virendra Khanna v. State of Karnataka & Anr held that a mobile phone is akin to a “place” as under Section 100 Cr.P.C. “It was further held that searches of mobile phones require a judicial warrant, unless the search is undertaken during an investigation and there exist recorded reasons explaining the need for urgent and immediate police intervention,” the notice read.

Lower income groups and vulnerable population being targeted: Kodali said the areas in which such activities are being carried indicate that the police were allegedly targeting “lower income groups, vulnerable and marginalised populations”.

The concerned police officers seem to have knowingly selected areas where the residents would not be in a position to decline the “requests” – which carry an implied threat of further coercive action – to carry such wanton and illegal invasions of privacy — Kodali in the legal notice

Claims by police that consent was taken for search is ‘farcical’: Earlier, on being asked about this search operation, Gajarao Bhupal, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad’s South Zone had told The NewsMinute that he was aware of such practices and that the police were not forcing anybody to hand over their phones. Kodali in his legal notice submitted that such claims were “farcical and a pathetic attempt at what appears to be a blatant abuse of power wielded by the police force — a power which prompts respect and fear for the police authority in the minds of ordinary citizens”.

Blatant violation of Fundamental Right to Life and Personal Liberty:

While it is obvious that the right to privacy is not absolute, persons without any formal accusation / reasonable suspicion against them are entitled to a reasonable expectation of privacy in respect of their mobile phone and the contents thereof. The questioned activity erodes this expectation without cause and is an obvious weapon of abuse as police officers can wade into the intimate details of any person’s private life. There cannot be a more direct and patent violation of the fundamental right to life and personal liberty that your good office has a sworn oath to protect — Kodali in the legal notice

Hyderabad commissioner defended move, indicated video is ‘fake’

Taking cognisance of the outrage prompted by the viral video, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar defended the move of the police.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In few cases of grave and sensational crime when the accused is likely to run away, police checks all the items at the scene of the crime or available with one of the offender who is caught. At that time we do not know who the gang members are, who the accomplices are. Whatever item is found it is examined immediately,” Kumar said. He said that items can be —

  • Laptop
  • Hard disk
  • Pendrive
  • Camera

Kumar tried to indicate that video was fake: Without directly talking about the Siasat video, Kumar blamed WhatsApp for the spread of “morphed” videos. “When a video is morphed, under what context the cut and paste is done — all these things are hard to impossible to verify immediately. In a city as big as Hyderabad, there are usually 50,000 such video uploads (every day). It is practically impossible for the police to verify each and everyone of them,” the commissioner said.

Also read

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ