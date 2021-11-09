wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Google and Telegram face hefty fines for not playing ball with Russia over illegal content

The fines are part of a larger crackdown waged by Russian authorities on US tech giants.

Published

Once again, a Russian court has fined Telegram and Google millions of rubles (Russian currency) for violating its internet laws by not removing banned content from their platforms, according to a Reuters report. Telegram has been fined four million rubles and Google has been fined 2 million rubles, the report added.

While the violations by Google and Telegram aren’t exactly clear, this isn’t the first time they have been fined by a Russian court. Several other tech giants have also borne fines in the country which has recently enforced laws that require social media companies to take down content deemed illegal under Russian law as well as comply with government requests for content takedowns within 24 hours or face fines.

Reuters reported that Google alone has been levied more than 32 million rubles in previous fines and its failure to clear them has led to threats from a Russian regulator of a fine amounting to 5-20% of Google’s turnover in the country.

Russia’s crackdown on Big Tech

March 2021: Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor announced that access to Twitter will be slowed down in the country due to the platform’s inaction in taking down content inciting minors to self-harm or commit suicide.

May 2021: Twitter, Google, and Tiktok were fined 19 million, 4 million, and 1.5 million rubles respectively for not removing banned content.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

July 2021: Russia passed a set of new rules which force foreign tech companies with more than ‘500,000 visitors a day’ to open local offices.

August 2021: Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp were reportedly fined 36 million rubles for failure to store Russian users’ data locally. In the same month, Facebook was fined 17 million rubles for not removing ‘banned information’, according to Russian news agency Rapsi.

September 2021: The Russian government published plans to tax foreign-owned tech firms that were operating in Russia, and in July, the country operationalised a law that required foreign tech firms to open local offices.

That month, Apple and Google reportedly removed the ‘Smart-Voting app’ launched by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from their respective app stores after the government accused the tech giants of meddling in their elections.

October 2021: Roskomnadzor said that it would levy a turnover fine (similar to the one Google might face) on Facebook for repeated violation of Russia’s internet laws.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health and education technology for MediaNama. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ