UK court saves Google from $4.3 billion payout in illegal data collection lawsuit

In the case of a 2017 $4.3 billion lawsuit claiming damages on allegations that Google illegally collected user data, the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court on November 10 ruled to disallow the matter from proceeding further. In its judgement, the court noted that it did so because the claimant did not show wrongful use or damage caused by Google’s actions.

In its judgement, the UK court raised issues with the cases claim amount, premise of the damages, and other aspects of the petitioner’s arguments. According to Reuters, petitioner Richard Llyod said that the Supreme Court had failed to protect people from big tech companies like Google.

The case was first dismissed by the High Court in 2018, which was appealed and subsequently reversed by the Court of Appeal in 2019. The new judgement reinstates the earlier situation. The class action lawsuit sought to claim $858 ( €750) for 4 million iPhone users in England and Wales whose data was allegedly, secretly collected by Google through a cookie in the Safari browser between 2011-12.

Class action lawsuits in the UK are uncommon especially in the realm of data protection, the judgement notes. The judgement sets precedent for future legal challenges to unlawful data collection by big tech firms.

Allegations levied against Google in the lawsuit

Lloyd alleged that between August 2011 and February 2012, Google violated iPhone privacy settings to use cookies that could track upto 18 data points on users.

This cookie called the ‘Doubleclick ad’ cookie was devised as part of a workaround on Safari’s policy to have a blanket ban on Cookies.

Through the cookie, Google was able to collect information on a persons interests and pastimes, race or ethnicity, social class, political or religious beliefs or affiliations, health, sexual interests, age, gender and financial situation.

It was also able to tell which websites a user visited, for how long, the date and time of the visit, and in some cases the approximate location of the user.

Lloyd claims that Google profited off of this by creating groups of users exhibiting similar patterns – the judgement mentions examples like ‘Football lovers’ and ‘Current affairs enthusiasts’. These were sold by Google as advertisement targets to advertisers.

Other lawsuits on Google’s handling of data

In 2020, Google reportedly paid $7.5 million in settlement for data leaks caused by software bugs in its now defunct Google Plus platform.

In 2021, Google was reportedly sued for $5 Billion for secretly collecting user data even when users browsed in ‘Private’ or ‘Incognito’ mode.

