wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

UK court saves Google from $4.3 billion payout in illegal data collection lawsuit

Not for the first time, the court granted Google relief from a lawsuit alleging violation of iPhone privacy settings.

Published

In the case of a 2017 $4.3 billion lawsuit claiming damages on allegations that Google illegally collected user data, the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court on November 10 ruled to disallow the matter from proceeding further. In its judgement, the court noted that it did so because the claimant did not show wrongful use or damage caused by Google’s actions.

In its judgement, the UK court raised issues with the cases claim amount, premise of the damages, and other aspects of the petitioner’s arguments. According to Reuters, petitioner Richard Llyod said that the Supreme Court had failed to protect people from big tech companies like Google.

The case was first dismissed by the High Court in 2018, which was appealed and subsequently reversed by the Court of Appeal in 2019. The new judgement reinstates the earlier situation. The class action lawsuit sought to claim $858 ( €750) for 4 million iPhone users in England and Wales whose data was allegedly, secretly collected by Google through a cookie in the Safari browser between 2011-12.

Class action lawsuits in the UK are uncommon especially in the realm of data protection, the judgement notes. The judgement sets precedent for future legal challenges to unlawful data collection by big tech firms.

Allegations levied against Google in the lawsuit

  • Lloyd alleged that between August 2011 and February 2012, Google violated iPhone privacy settings to use cookies that could track upto 18 data points on users.
  • This cookie called the ‘Doubleclick ad’ cookie was devised as part of a workaround on Safari’s policy to have a blanket ban on Cookies.
  • Through the cookie, Google was able to collect information on a persons interests and pastimes, race or ethnicity, social class, political or religious beliefs or affiliations, health, sexual interests, age, gender and financial situation.
  • It was also able to tell which websites a user visited, for how long, the date and time of the visit, and in some cases the approximate location of the user.
  • Lloyd claims that Google profited off of this by creating groups of users exhibiting similar patterns – the judgement mentions examples like ‘Football lovers’ and ‘Current affairs enthusiasts’. These were sold by Google as advertisement targets to advertisers.

Other lawsuits on Google’s handling of data

In 2020, Google reportedly paid $7.5 million in settlement for data leaks caused by software bugs in its now defunct Google Plus platform.

In 2021, Google was reportedly sued for $5 Billion for secretly collecting user data even when users browsed in ‘Private’ or ‘Incognito’ mode.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover health and education technology for MediaNama. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ