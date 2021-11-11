Google antitrust lawsuit part 2: How Google unlawfully ties its various products in online advertising

“Google demanded that it represent the buy-side, where it extracted one fee, as well as the sell-side, where it extracted a second fee, and it also forced transactions to clear in its own ad network and ad exchange, where it extracted even more fees,” an antitrust lawsuit filed by sixteen US states led by Texas against Google reads.

The lawsuit alleges that Google unlawfully monopolised online advertising. In part 1 we explored how online advertising works and Google’s monopoly power in various markets in online advertising. In this post we will dive into the alleged anticompetitive conduct Google engaged in to acquire and maintain its monopoly power, specifically the unlawful tying of Google’s various products.

You can read other parts of this series here.