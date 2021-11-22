Flipkart to acquire majority stake in SastaSundar.com and enter online healthcare despite regulatory uncertainty

Sector growing despite the lack of regulatory certainty

Just last week, in a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Delhi-based South Chemists and Distributors Association (SCDA) has asked the regulator to reject the initial public offering (IPO) of PharmEasy, one of India’s largest online pharmacies, on the grounds that online pharmacies are not legal under Indian law.

The Delhi High Court and Madras High Court in 2018 had both passed orders prohibiting the online sale of medicines without a license. However, the Madras High Court stayed its order in 2019 after PharmEasy argued that it acts as an intermediary to connect customers with registered retail pharmacies and that it does not stock, sell or distribute any drugs, but merely provides delivery services. SastaSundar works in a similar model to PharmEasy by not maintaining its own inventory.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SCDA had also previously written to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) objecting to PharmEasy’s merger with MedLife and Reliance’s acquisition of NetMeds. But CCI approved both the deals anyway, offering some confidence to Flipkart, which will also need CCI approval for its SastaSundar acquisition.

The government in August 2018 published a draft policy to regulate e-pharmacies, but these are yet to be finalised, leaving this sector fraught with regulatory uncertainty.

What is SastaSundar.com?

Launched in 2013, SastaSundar.com partners with more than 490 pharmacies across India to provide home delivery of medicine. The platform also runs a health blog and provides other healthcare-related features like a medicine tracker, generic drug name finder, and symptoms checker.

Along with medicines, SastaSundar also sells health foods, home care products, wellness devices, ayurvedic medicines, and beauty and personal care products. But following the Flipkart acquisition, it is not clear if these services will continue to exist considering that Flipkart primarily deals in these sectors as well.

“At SastaSundar.com we are focused on developing innovative ways to provide access to affordable healthcare easily and conveniently, building a trusted network for authentic medicines, diagnostics and wellness. Through this partnership with Flipkart, we see an opportunity to further grow and reach a larger consumer base, using complementary technologies and logistics infrastructure.” – B.L.Mittal, Founder and Chairman, SastaSundar Healthbuddy Ltd

While we do not know the size of the acquisition, SastaSundar had told The Economic Times in May that it was valued at $100 million.

Also Read