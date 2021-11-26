Final Call: Cryptocurrencies: Regulatory Issues Explained; November 26, 2021, 2PM

This is a FINAL CALL for our Members Call at 2PM today on “Cryptocurrencies: Regulatory Issues Explained”.

You may subscribe to MediaNama to participate in this call. If you are a Member, you’ll receive an invite shortly.

The session will be about 90 minutes long, beginning with a presentation, where we will explain the key regulatory issues related to the regulation of cryptocurrencies, followed by a Q&A, in which all members can ask questions and/or debate issues.

What we’ll discuss on this call, among other issues:

Issues and challenges that governments face with regulating Cryptocurrencies in India

How various governments across the world have approached regulation of cryptocurrencies

Challenges that investors can face

Overview of the previous draft of the Bill to regulate cryptocurrencies

Public and Private cryptocurrencies

Understanding government run cryptocurrencies

Which government agency will regulate cryptocurrencies

Policies related to investor protection

Key issues that cryptocurrency exchanges have faced in the recent past

Tell us: What can MediaNama do?

MediaNama Members will receive an invitation to RSVP today. In case you haven’t received it, please check your spam folder. If you still haven’t received it, please let us know at hello@medianama.com